Nov. 9, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 9: Eric Dane, Sisqo

By UPI Staff
Eric Dane poses upon arrival for the HBO Max for your consideration event for "Euphoria" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April, 20. The actor turns 50 on November 9. File Photo by David Swanson/EPA-EFE
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Russian author Ivan Turgenev in 1818

-- Actor Marie Dressler in 1868

-- Actor Hedy Lamarr in 1914

-- Sargent Shriver, first director of the Peace Corps, in 1915

-- Former Vice President Spiro T. Agnew in 1918

-- Actor Dorothy Dandridge in 1922

-- Astronomer Carl Sagan in 1934

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Herzog in 1931 (age 91)

UPI File Photo

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Gibson in 1935

-- Folk singer Mary Travers in 1936

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Tom Fogerty in 1941

-- Actor Robert David Hall in 1947 (age 75)

-- Bodybuilder/actor Lou Ferrigno in 1951 (age 71)

-- TV producer Ryan Murphy in 1965 (age 57)

-- Musician Susan Tedeschi in 1970 (age 52)

-- Wrestler Chris Jericho, born Christopher Irvine, in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Eric Dane in 1972 (age 50)

-- Singer Nick Lachey in 1973 (age 49)

-- Rapper Sisqo, born Mark Andrews, in 1978 (age 44)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- Actor Cory Hardrict in 1979 (age 43)

-- Television personality Vanessa Lachey in 1980 (age 42)

-- Rapper French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, in 1984 (age 38)

-- Country musician Chris Lane in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actress Analeigh Tipton in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Nikki Blonsky in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Lyrica Okano in 1994 (age 28)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Finn Cole in 1995 (age 27)

