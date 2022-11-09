Trending
Nov. 9, 2022 / 7:33 PM

Dan McCafferty, Nazareth 'Love Hurts' vocalist dead at 76

By Sheri Walsh
Dan McCafferty, original lead singer for the Scottish rock group Nazareth and known for his raspy vocals in the 1970s hit ballad "Love Hurts," has died at the age of 76. File photo by Rafal Guz Poland Out/EPA/
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Dan McCafferty, original lead singer for the Scottish rock group Nazareth and known for his raspy vocals in the 1970s hit ballad "Love Hurts," has died.

McCafferty's death, at the age of 76, was announced Tuesday by Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew on the band's official Facebook page.

"This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make," Agnew wrote. "Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived."

McCafferty, who will be remembered for his searing vocals in the ballad "Love Hurts," helped form the band Nazareth in 1968. While "Love Hurts" reached number eight on Billboard's Hot 100 list in March of 1976, Nazareth also gained an international audience with its hit 1975 album Hair of the Dog.

McCafferty's raspy lead vocals became an inspiration for other heavy metal singers, including Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses.

"If it wasn't for Dan McCafferty and Nazareth, I wouldn't be singing," Rose said in a 1988 interview.

McCafferty stopped touring with Nazareth in 2013, after he experienced breathing difficulties and was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The band had just completed the album Rock 'n' Roll Telephone, when McCafferty was replaced by English singer Carl Sentence as the band's new lead vocalist.

McCafferty, who was born in Dunfermline, Scotland, released three solo albums during his career, including Into the Ring in 1987 and his final solo album Last Testament in 2019.

The band is scheduled to begin a European tour this Friday. Agnew told Nazareth fans that, despite McCafferty's death, the "show must go on."

"Understandably we have had a lot of inquiries regarding Nazareth European tour which begins Friday," Agnew wrote. "Although we will all be starting out with heavy hearts, the show must go on... and Dan would be the first guy to say so."

