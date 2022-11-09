Trending
Nov. 9, 2022 / 10:31 AM

Chanel West Coast introduces newborn daughter Bowie

By Annie Martin
Chanel West Coast shared a photo and her baby girl's name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Chanel West Coast shared a photo and her baby girl's name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Chanel West Coast is introducing her newborn daughter, Bowie Breeze.

The Ridiculousness co-host, born Chelsea Chanel Dudley, shared a photo and her baby girl's name Tuesday.

Dudley created an Instagram account in her daughter's name. As her first post, she shared a photo of Bowie wearing a pink outfit with a hat and mittens.

"Hello world! Welcome to my instagram," the caption reads.

Dudley also posted a photo of Bowie on Instagram Stories, writing, "My sleepy lil angel, she's so perfect."

Bowie is Dudley's daughter with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison. Dudley announced her daughter's birth on Instagram Stories last week.

"After many many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via C-section," she said. "A few complications and she didn't wanna just pop out on her own."

Dudley added that she has "never felt a love like this before," calling her daughter the "best thing to ever happen to me."

Dudley announced her pregnancy in June before debuting her baby bump at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

