People magazine names Chris Evans the Sexiest Man Alive

Chris Evans has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2022. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Stephen Colbert announced Chris Evans as People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive on The Late Show. In a skit, Colbert said People were deciding between Last Week Tonight host John Oliver and Captain America actor Chris Evans. As Evans was announced, Oliver stomped out of the audience, yelling "He's not even here! Recount! Stop the steal!" Advertisement

Evans sent a video to The Late Show, which featured Dwayne Johnson, 2016's Sexiest Man Alive, presenting Evans with the title. Johnson said he is Sexiest Man Alive for life and joked he will share the title with Evans.

Johnson then asked Evans to say something sexy, to which he replied, "Go vote tomorrow."

In an interview, Evans told People magazine that his mom will be so happy he has the title.

"She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about," he said.

The actor is wearing a white t-shirt, gold chain and navy pants with a braided belt on the magazine cover.

The 41-year-old recently starred in Gray Man on Netflix and Pixar's Lightyear. Evans is known for being politically active and launched A Starting Point in 2020, a news platform.

Paul Rudd was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021 and his title was also announced on The Late Show.

