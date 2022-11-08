Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 8, 2022 / 8:10 AM

People magazine names Chris Evans the Sexiest Man Alive

By UPI Staff
1/5
Chris Evans has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2022. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b348a522b24cffb01d381333fa408b20/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Chris Evans has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2022. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Stephen Colbert announced Chris Evans as People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive on The Late Show.

In a skit, Colbert said People were deciding between Last Week Tonight host John Oliver and Captain America actor Chris Evans. As Evans was announced, Oliver stomped out of the audience, yelling "He's not even here! Recount! Stop the steal!"

Advertisement

Evans sent a video to The Late Show, which featured Dwayne Johnson, 2016's Sexiest Man Alive, presenting Evans with the title. Johnson said he is Sexiest Man Alive for life and joked he will share the title with Evans.

Johnson then asked Evans to say something sexy, to which he replied, "Go vote tomorrow."

Advertisement

In an interview, Evans told People magazine that his mom will be so happy he has the title.

"She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about," he said.

The actor is wearing a white t-shirt, gold chain and navy pants with a braided belt on the magazine cover.
Advertisement

The 41-year-old recently starred in Gray Man on Netflix and Pixar's Lightyear. Evans is known for being politically active and launched A Starting Point in 2020, a news platform.

Paul Rudd was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021 and his title was also announced on The Late Show.

Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling attend 'The Gray Man' premiere

Cast member Chris Evans attends Netflix's premiere of "The Gray Man" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 13, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to be announced Monday Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars on March 12 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' trailer: Daniel Craig investigates new murder

Latest Headlines

Famous birthdays for Nov. 8: Alfre Woodard, Parker Posey
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 8: Alfre Woodard, Parker Posey
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Alfre Woodard turns 70 and actor Parker Posey turns 54, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 8.
Rebel Wilson celebrates birth of first child: 'She's a beautiful miracle'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Rebel Wilson celebrates birth of first child: 'She's a beautiful miracle'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Pitch Perfect" actress Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter via surrogate after denying engagement rumors.
'Kelly Clarkson Show' renewed through 2025: '2 more seasons!'
TV // 19 hours ago
'Kelly Clarkson Show' renewed through 2025: '2 more seasons!'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson celebrated her daytime talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," being renewed at NBCUniversal.
'Carnival Row' with Orlando Bloom to end with Season 2
TV // 20 hours ago
'Carnival Row' with Orlando Bloom to end with Season 2
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Carnival Row," a fantasy drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
'Chevalier' trailer explores untold story of French composer
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Chevalier' trailer explores untold story of French composer
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Chevalier," a new period drama starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, will open in 2023.
'Mammals' trailer: James Corden stars in Prime Video drama
TV // 21 hours ago
'Mammals' trailer: James Corden stars in Prime Video drama
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Mammals," a new series starring James Corden, Melia Kreilling, Colin Morgan and Sally Hawkins, is coming to Prime Video.
'The Music Man' with Hugh Jackman extends Broadway run
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
'The Music Man' with Hugh Jackman extends Broadway run
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "The Music Man" revival starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster will close on Broadway in January 2023.
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' trailer: Daniel Craig investigates new murder
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' trailer: Daniel Craig investigates new murder
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," a sequel to "Knives Out" starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Janelle Monáe, is coming to Netflix.
Rob Kardashian joins family at Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Rob Kardashian joins family at Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo featuring Rob Kardashian from their mom Kris Jenner's birthday party.
Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford cozy up in blanket during red carpet debut
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford cozy up in blanket during red carpet debut
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish and her boyfriend, The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to be announced Monday
People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to be announced Monday
Rob Kardashian joins family at Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party
Rob Kardashian joins family at Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party
'Chevalier' trailer explores untold story of French composer
'Chevalier' trailer explores untold story of French composer
Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford cozy up in blanket during red carpet debut
Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford cozy up in blanket during red carpet debut
Famous birthdays for Nov. 8: Alfre Woodard, Parker Posey
Famous birthdays for Nov. 8: Alfre Woodard, Parker Posey
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement