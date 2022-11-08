Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 8, 2022 / 11:37 AM

'Heartstopper's Kit Connor, Joe Locke share struggles with social media, 'gross' tabloids

By Annie Martin
Kit Connor (L) and Joe Locke, who play Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring on "Heartstopper," discussed the struggles of being in the public eye. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Kit Connor (L) and Joe Locke, who play Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring on "Heartstopper," discussed the struggles of being in the public eye. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Heartstopper stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke are sharing their struggles with social media and "gross" tabloid coverage.

Connor, 18, and Locke, 19, discussed the struggles of being in the public eye in an interview with British GQ published Tuesday.

Advertisement

Connor and Locke play Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring on Heartstopper, a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama on Netflix. The series is based on the Alice Oseman web comic and follows the romance between schoolmates Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Locke).

Heartstopper premiered in April and was an instant hit with critics and fans, catapulting Connor and Locke to fame.

In the interview, Connor said he quit Twitter after being accused of "queerbaiting," or benefiting from people thinking he was LGBTQ without belonging to the community.

"Social media is not a window into my soul at all... so [it] was the best decision of my life," the actor said.

Advertisement

"In many ways [social media is] great, but as someone who's in the public eye, if you look for people saying bad stuff about you, you'll find it," he added. "You want to know what people are saying. Everyone wants to be liked, which is slightly heartbreaking when you're in the position of someone like me or Joe."

Connor publicly came out as bisexual following the interview, telling fans he felt forced to do so.

Advertisement

In the interview, Locke said the show's success has also brought him unwanted attention.

"The idea of a tabloid being interested in a teenager's love life is really gross," he said. "Someone making money out of rumors about who I -- an 18-year-old boy -- might be liking or talking to, it's really cross and perverted."

"I'm 18... I don't know who I am yet," he added.

Heartstopper started production on Season 2 in September. Netflix added three new cast members to the season last week.

Read More

'Heartstopper' adds 3 to Season 2 cast Joe Locke to star in 'WandaVision' spinoff 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' 'Heartstopper' creator supports Kit Connor after he comes out as bisexual What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Empress': Netflix renews period drama for Season 2
TV // 3 minutes ago
'The Empress': Netflix renews period drama for Season 2
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "The Empress," a period drama about Empress Elisabeth of Austria, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Movie review: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provokes intrigue and emotion
Movies // 35 minutes ago
Movie review: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provokes intrigue and emotion
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" uses the world around the late Chadwick Boseman's character to tell a gripping political intrigue story about making space in one's life for grief.
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4 to premiere in December
TV // 46 minutes ago
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4 to premiere in December
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "Too Hot to Handle" will return for a fourth season on Netflix in December.
'Weird Al' Yankovic performs medley with classroom instruments on 'Tonight Show'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Weird Al' Yankovic performs medley with classroom instruments on 'Tonight Show'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Weird Al" Yankovic joined Jimmy Fallon and the Roots for a new "Classroom Instruments" segment on "The Tonight Show."
Daniel Radcliffe on reading Alan Rickman's diaries: 'It was very lovely and nostalgic'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Daniel Radcliffe on reading Alan Rickman's diaries: 'It was very lovely and nostalgic'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Daniel Radcliffe shared his thoughts on his late "Harry Potter" co-star Alan Rickman's posthumously published diaries.
Ryan Reynolds 'rethinking' stunts with baby No. 4 on the way
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds 'rethinking' stunts with baby No. 4 on the way
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds said the impending birth of his fourth child with Blake Lively has made him reconsider performing stunts.
People magazine names Chris Evans the Sexiest Man Alive
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
People magazine names Chris Evans the Sexiest Man Alive
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Stephen Colbert announced Chris Evans as People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive on "The Late Show."
Famous birthdays for Nov. 8: Alfre Woodard, Parker Posey
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 8: Alfre Woodard, Parker Posey
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Alfre Woodard turns 70 and actor Parker Posey turns 54, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 8.
Rebel Wilson celebrates birth of first child: 'She's a beautiful miracle'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Rebel Wilson celebrates birth of first child: 'She's a beautiful miracle'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Pitch Perfect" actress Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter via surrogate after denying engagement rumors.
'Kelly Clarkson Show' renewed through 2025: '2 more seasons!'
TV // 22 hours ago
'Kelly Clarkson Show' renewed through 2025: '2 more seasons!'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson celebrated her daytime talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," being renewed at NBCUniversal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to be announced Monday
People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to be announced Monday
'Chevalier' trailer explores untold story of French composer
'Chevalier' trailer explores untold story of French composer
Rob Kardashian joins family at Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party
Rob Kardashian joins family at Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party
Ryan Reynolds 'rethinking' stunts with baby No. 4 on the way
Ryan Reynolds 'rethinking' stunts with baby No. 4 on the way
People magazine names Chris Evans the Sexiest Man Alive
People magazine names Chris Evans the Sexiest Man Alive
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement