Nov. 8, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 8: Alfre Woodard, Parker Posey

By UPI Staff
Alfre Woodard attends Netflix's premiere of "The Gray Man" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 13. The actor turns 70 on November 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Astronomer Edmond Halley in 1656

-- Games producer Milton Bradley in 1836

-- Irish author Bram Stoker in 1847

-- Psychiatrist Hermann Rorschach in 1884

-- Author Margaret Mitchell in 1900

-- Actor Esther Rolle in 1920

-- Heart transplant pioneer Dr. Christiaan Barnard in 1922

-- Football Hall of Fame Coach Bobby Bowden in 1929

-- TV journalist Morley Safer in 1931

-- Science fiction writer Ben Bova in 1932

-- Actor Virna Lisi in 1936

-- Singer Bonnie Bramlett in 1944 (age 78)

-- Singer Minne Riperton in 1947

-- Singer Bonnie Raitt in 1949 (age 73)

-- National Rifle Association official Wayne LaPierre in 1949 (age 73)

-- TV personality Mary Hart in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Alfre Woodard in 1952 (age 70)

-- Singer Rickie Lee Jones in 1954 (age 68)

-- Author Kazuo Ishiguro in 1954 (age 68)

-- TV chef Gordon Ramsay in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Parker Posey in 1968 (age 54)

-- Naomi Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden, in 1971

-- News anchor David Muir in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Tara Reid in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Dania Ramirez in 1979 (age 43)

-- Punk singer Laura Jane Grace in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Jessica Lowndes in 1988 (age 34)

-- Singer SZA, born Solana Imani Rowe, in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Jade Pettyjohn in 2000 (age 22)

