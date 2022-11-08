Famous birthdays for Nov. 8: Alfre Woodard, Parker Posey

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- Astronomer Edmond Halley in 1656
-- Games producer Milton Bradley in 1836
-- Irish author Bram Stoker in 1847
-- Psychiatrist Hermann Rorschach in 1884
-- Author Margaret Mitchell in 1900
-- Actor Esther Rolle in 1920
-- Heart transplant pioneer Dr. Christiaan Barnard in 1922
-- Football Hall of Fame Coach Bobby Bowden in 1929
-- TV journalist Morley Safer in 1931
-- Science fiction writer Ben Bova in 1932
-- Actor Virna Lisi in 1936
-- Singer Bonnie Bramlett in 1944 (age 78)
-- Singer Minne Riperton in 1947
-- Singer Bonnie Raitt in 1949 (age 73)
-- National Rifle Association official Wayne LaPierre in 1949 (age 73)
-- TV personality Mary Hart in 1950 (age 72)
-- Actor Alfre Woodard in 1952 (age 70)
-- Singer Rickie Lee Jones in 1954 (age 68)
-- Author Kazuo Ishiguro in 1954 (age 68)
-- TV chef Gordon Ramsay in 1966 (age 56)
-- Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith in 1967 (age 55)
-- Actor Parker Posey in 1968 (age 54)
-- Naomi Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden, in 1971
-- News anchor David Muir in 1973 (age 49)
-- Actor Tara Reid in 1975 (age 47)
-- Actor Dania Ramirez in 1979 (age 43)
-- Punk singer Laura Jane Grace in 1980 (age 42)
-- Actor Jessica Lowndes in 1988 (age 34)
-- Singer SZA, born Solana Imani Rowe, in 1990 (age 32)
-- Actor Jade Pettyjohn in 2000 (age 22)