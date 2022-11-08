Trending
Nov. 8, 2022 / 10:25 AM

Daniel Radcliffe on reading Alan Rickman's diaries: 'It was very lovely and nostalgic'

By Annie Martin
Daniel Radcliffe shared his thoughts on his late "Harry Potter" co-star Alan Rickman's posthumously published diaries. File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e6d2d55203339a3fdbc5527a7d309f64/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Daniel Radcliffe is weighing in on Alan Rickman's diaries.

The 33-year-old actor shared his thoughts on Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, the posthumously published diaries of Rickman, his late Harry Potter co-star, during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Radcliffe and Rickman played Harry Potter and Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011. Rickman died at age 69 in January 2016.

On Watch What Happens Live, Radcliffe said it was "very lovely and nostalgic" to read Rickman's comments about him and the cast, including Rickman's hopes that Radcliffe would one day move into directing or producing.

"I would love to -- definitely directing," Radcliffe said. "Producing seems like all the hard parts of the industry without any of the fun, so I don't really have an interest in that. But yeah, I would love to."

"All the stuff Alan wrote -- it was very lovely and nostalgic reading, from his comments about us, like, 'These kids need to learn their lines. It's kind of a nightmare right now' through to us meeting after when I was over here doing a play and we met. Yeah, it was very, very sweet to read."

Radcliffe most recently starred in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, released Friday on The Roku Channel. The film explores the life and career of parody singer and musician "Weird Al" Yankovic.

