Entertainment News
Nov. 7, 2022 / 10:25 AM

Rob Kardashian joins family at Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party

By Annie Martin
Kris Jenner celebrated her 67th birthday with family. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/270a63d83d05f3358cc5f9518ac8266e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Rob Kardashian joined his family in celebrating Kris Jenner's 67th birthday over the weekend.

His sister Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo featuring Rob Kardashian, 35, on Instagram.

The picture shows the Kardashian siblings -- Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian -- with their mom, Kris Jenner, and Jenner's mom, Mary Jo Campbell.

Rob Kardashian is seen giving a big smile as he poses for the camera.

"Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner," Kim Kardashian captioned the post. "We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it's like to be a version of you dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That's who you are!"

"Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what you make the time and show up for each and every one of them made me happy they got a glimpse of what it's like to be your daughter. No matter what you show up for me and my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time," she added.

"Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best," Kim Kardashian said. "I love you so so so much."

Rob Kardashian, who has a 5-year-old daughter, Dream, with his ex-fiancé, Blac Chyna, has largely kept out of the spotlight in recent years.

Jenner said on the Pretty Messed Up podcast in 2020 that Rob Kardashian was doing well and focused on his daughter.

"He's so good. He is so good," Jenner said. "He's really great."

"His daughter Dream is great and he's so in love with that kid," she added. "He's such a great dad and you never know -- you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids, and you just don't know how somebody is going to be as a parent -- but he's just... wow."

