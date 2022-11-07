Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 7, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 7: Johnny Rivers, David Guetta

By UPI Staff
1/2
Johnny Rivers leaves the stage after playing a song during a memorial service for Chuck Berry at the Pageant Theater in St. Louis on April 9, 2017. Rivers turns 80 on November 7. File Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/acef272b7f30b561efb15db934c830e8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Johnny Rivers leaves the stage after playing a song during a memorial service for Chuck Berry at the Pageant Theater in St. Louis on April 9, 2017. Rivers turns 80 on November 7. File Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- British explorer Capt. James Cook in 1728

-- Marie Curie, discoverer of radium, in 1867

-- Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky in 1879

-- Bandleader Phil Spitalny in 1890

-- Writer/film director Herman Mankiewicz in 1897

-- French novelist Albert Camus in 1913

-- Evangelist Billy Graham in 1918

UPI File Photo

-- Jazz trumpeter Al Hirt in 1922

-- Australian opera star Joan Sutherland in 1926

-- Singer Johnny Rivers in 1942 (age 80)

-- Singer Joni Mitchell in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Christopher Knight in 1957 (age 65)

-- DJ David Guetta in 1967 (age 55)

File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI

-- Actor Adam DeVine in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Lucas Neff in 1985 (age 37)

-- Rapper Tinie Tempah, born Patrick Okogwu, in 1988 (age 34)

- Actor Algee Smith in 1994 (age 28)

Advertisement

-- Singer Lorde, born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Hannah Zeile in 1997 (age 25)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Read More

Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta to perform at the MTV EMAs 'Bumper in Berlin' trailer: Adam Devine heads to Germany in 'Pitch Perfect' series

Latest Headlines

Flu-struck Harry Styles cancels concerts
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Flu-struck Harry Styles cancels concerts
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- British pop music star Harry Styles announced on his Instagram Stories he was canceling several of his concerts because he is ill with the flu.
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for third weekend
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for third weekend
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- "Black Adam" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $18.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Andy Taylor misses Duran Duran's Rock Hall induction due to cancer battle
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Andy Taylor misses Duran Duran's Rock Hall induction due to cancer battle
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Longtime Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor missed his band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday because he is battling cancer.
Nick Carter mourns late 'baby brother' Aaron Carter
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Nick Carter mourns late 'baby brother' Aaron Carter
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Nick Carter broke his silence Sunday regarding the death of his younger brother and fellow singer, Aaron.
Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
TV // 18 hours ago
Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to guest host the next edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Amy Schumer, 'SNL' send up 'The Watcher'
TV // 18 hours ago
Amy Schumer, 'SNL' send up 'The Watcher'
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- This weekend's "Saturday Night Live" guest host Amy Schumer appeared in a sketch lampooning the Netflix thriller, "The Watcher. "
Famous birthdays for Nov. 6: Thandiwe Newton, Rebecca Romijn
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 6: Thandiwe Newton, Rebecca Romijn
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Actors Thandiwe Newton and Rebecca Romijn turn 50, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 6.
Aaron Carter, singer and former teenage heartthrob, dies at 34
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Aaron Carter, singer and former teenage heartthrob, dies at 34
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Aaron Carter, the actor and "I Want Candy" singer who rose to fame as a teenage heartthrob in the early 2000s, has died. He was 34.
Next season will be the last for 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' on CW
TV // 1 day ago
Next season will be the last for 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' on CW
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Colin Mochrie says the next season of his long-running improvisational comedy, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," will be its last on The CW.
Salt-N-Pepa join Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 1 day ago
Salt-N-Pepa join Hollywood Walk of Fame
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Andy Taylor misses Duran Duran's Rock Hall induction due to cancer battle
Andy Taylor misses Duran Duran's Rock Hall induction due to cancer battle
Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64
Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64
Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
Aaron Carter, singer and former teenage heartthrob, dies at 34
Aaron Carter, singer and former teenage heartthrob, dies at 34
Famous birthdays for Nov. 6: Thandiwe Newton, Rebecca Romijn
Famous birthdays for Nov. 6: Thandiwe Newton, Rebecca Romijn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement