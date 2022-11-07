Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford cozy up in blanket during red carpet debut

1/5

Billie Eilish (L) and Jesse Rutherford attend the LACMA Art+Film gala on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish and her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, made their red carpet debut as a couple over the weekend. Eilish, 20, and Rutherford, 31, attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala Saturday in Los Angeles. Advertisement

Eilish, a singer known for "Happier Than Ever" and other singles, and Rutherford, the frontman for the rock band The Neighbourhood, wore matching Gucci pajamas to the event.

In addition, the couple cozied up in a Gucci blanket as they posed for photos.

Eilish and Rutherford were first linked in mid-October.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official last week with a photo of their Halloween costumes. The pair seemingly poked fun at their age gap, with Eilish dressing as a baby and Rutherford going as an old man.

"life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy," Eilish captioned the post, adding a clown emoji. "happy halloween."

The costumes and the relationship have drawn criticism from some fans on social media.

Eilish released her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, in July 2021. Reports surfaced in February that The Neighbourhood will take a hiatus as Rutherford pursues his solo career.

Advertisement

Billie Eilish turns 20: a look back

Billie Eilish performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 19, 2019. Her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" topped the album charts earlier in the year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo