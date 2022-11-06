Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 6, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 6: Thandiwe Newton, Rebecca Romijn

By UPI Staff
Thandiwe Newton attends the premiere of "Reminiscence" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on August 17, 2021. The actor turns 50 on November 6.

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Belgian instrument-maker Adolphe Sax, inventor of the saxophone, in 1814

-- Charles Henry Dow, co-founder of Dow Jones and Co./first editor of The Wall Street Journal, in 1851

-- Band leader/composer John Philip Sousa in 1854

-- James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, in 1861

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter Johnson in 1887

-- Journalist/New Yorker magazine co-founder Harold Ross in 1892

-- Director Mike Nichols in 1931

-- Actor Sally Field in 1946 (age 76)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Glenn Frey in 1948

-- TV journalist/former California first lady Maria Shriver in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Lori Singer in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Lance Kerwin in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Kelly Rutherford in 1968 (age 54)

-- Author Colson Whitehead in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Ethan Hawke in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Thandiwe Newton in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Rebecca Romijn in 1972 (age 50)

RELATED Rebecca Romijn turns 50: a look back

-- Pat Tillman, pro football player turned soldier, in 1976

-- Actor Taryn Manning in 1978 (age 44)

-- Former NBA player Lamar Odom in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Katie Leclerc in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Emma Stone in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Pierson Fode in 1991 (31)

-- Actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin in 1997 (age 25)

Thandiwe Newton turns 50: a look back

