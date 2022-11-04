Trending
Entertainment News
Nov. 4, 2022 / 7:22 AM

Google Doodle celebrates West African dish jollof rice

By Karen Butler

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle features artwork by Nigeria-based Haneefah Adam, celebrating the West African dish of jollof rice.

Senegalese jazz musician Herve Samb created the soundtrack for the animation, which shows tomatoes, onions, peppers and regional spices simmering in a pan.

"On this day each year, rice farmers plant and reap a bountiful harvest, and cooks across West Africa prepare to make fresh jollof," the Google website said.

"Also known as benachin and thieboudienne, jollof rice is a one-pot meal that originated from the Wolof tribe in the 14th century. The Wolof Empire, ruling parts of modern-day Senegal, The Gambia and Mauritania, popularized jollof throughout West Africa."

In 2022, the dish is served with fish, chicken, beef or goat.

