'Winx Club' creator says movie, animated series in the works

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Winx Club creator Iginio Straffi is teasing new projects in the Winx universe.

Straffi said Friday on Instagram that a "big budget" film and a new animated series are in the works.

The post follows news that Fate: The Winx Saga was canceled at Netflix after two seasons.

"I am working on many exciting Winx projects in the near future, some of which I take so much joy in sharing with you," Straffi wrote. "First off -- a brand new CG Winx animated series reboot is going into production. Yes, a reboot that I promise to sweep you back to the Winx world."

"The second piece of news is about my long-time dream to produce a big-budget Winx movie that all of you deserve," he added. "For all the love you have given to Winx, I am working hard hoping to bring you a top-quality movie where you can experience the Winx world, embracing once again all the core values of what this iconic brand has meant for you."

Straffi created Winx Club, an animated series that aired for eight seasons on Nickelodeon. The series follows a group of fairies who attend Alfea, a magical boarding school.

The show inspired Fate: The Winx Saga, a live-action series created by Brian Young and starring Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt and Elisha Applebaum.

Young announced Tuesday that Netflix chose to not renew Fate: The Winx Saga for Season 3.

"This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved the season," Young said. "I'm so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did."

Straffi appeared to reference Young's post, apologizing to fans for the "abrupt" announcement of the cancellation.