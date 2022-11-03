Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 3, 2022 / 10:45 AM

Meredith Marks on Jen Shah friendship: 'I don't kick someone when they're down'

By Annie Martin

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Meredith Marks is opening up about her friendship with her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Jen Shah.

The 50-year-old television personality explained her friendship with Shah during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Marks and Shah have surprised friends and fans with their recent friendship following their longtime feud.

On WWHL, Marks said she is trying to show grace to Shah during her ongoing legal issues.

"First of all, Jen has a lot of things going on right now, as we all know," Marks said. "I don't kick someone when they're down. That's not my vibe."

"The last thing I wanted was for Jen Shah to be worrying about Meredith Marks," she added. "It just wasn't the time for it, and I felt like she needed support and I felt like I had a level of understanding of where she was coming from. And when you have understanding, you have acceptance."

Marks confirmed that Shah apologized to her and her family.

"She gave me and my family clean apologies and a level of understanding and insight into what she was going through that made her do these things," she said.

Advertisement

In July, Shah changed her plea to guilty in the first of two charges in her wire fraud case. She will be sentenced Dec. 15, which is Marks' birthday.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City also stars Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose. The reality series is in its third season on Bravo.

Read More

'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah changes plea to guilty in wire fraud case Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome 'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold says baby No. 2 is a girl What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Drake, 21 Savage unveil 'Her Loss' album cover
Music // 1 hour ago
Drake, 21 Savage unveil 'Her Loss' album cover
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Drake and 21 Savage shared the cover art for "Her Loss" after delaying the album's release.
Selena Gomez releases 'My Mind & Me' single ahead of documentary
Music // 1 hour ago
Selena Gomez releases 'My Mind & Me' single ahead of documentary
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez released "My Mind & Me," a new song for her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name.
Reba McEntire postpones shows after being put on vocal rest
Music // 2 hours ago
Reba McEntire postpones shows after being put on vocal rest
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Country music singer Reba McEntire rescheduled three concerts due to health issues.
Aubrey Plaza to co-star in 'Wandavision' spinoff 'Agatha'
TV // 2 hours ago
Aubrey Plaza to co-star in 'Wandavision' spinoff 'Agatha'
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza is set to star with Kathryn Hahn in the Disney+ action-fantasy series, "Agatha: Coven of Chaos. "
Giancarlo Esposito, Ke Huy Quan to co-star in Netflix's 'Electric State' film
Movies // 2 hours ago
Giancarlo Esposito, Ke Huy Quan to co-star in Netflix's 'Electric State' film
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Better Call Saul and "The Mandalorian" actor Giancarlo Esposito and Ke Huy Quan from "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "The Goonies" have signed on for roles in "The Electric State."
Wednesday's 'Masked Singer' episode postponed until Sunday
TV // 3 hours ago
Wednesday's 'Masked Singer' episode postponed until Sunday
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Wednesday's episode of "The Masked Singer" has been postponed until Sunday on FOX.
Kelsea Ballerini to co-host the CMT Awards; Carrie Underwood to perform
TV // 3 hours ago
Kelsea Ballerini to co-host the CMT Awards; Carrie Underwood to perform
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini has been named the co-host of the upcoming CMT Awards.
Netflix working with Neil Gaiman on more 'Sandman' episodes
TV // 4 hours ago
Netflix working with Neil Gaiman on more 'Sandman' episodes
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it ordered more episodes of "The Sandman" based on Neil Gaiman's DC Comics graphic novels.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 3: Kendall Jenner, Dolph Lundgren
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 3: Kendall Jenner, Dolph Lundgren
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- TV personality Kendall Jenner turns 27 and actor Dolph Lundgren turns 65, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 3.
Lena Horne honored as first black woman with Broadway theater named after her
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Lena Horne honored as first black woman with Broadway theater named after her
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Lena Horne became the first black woman to have a Broadway theater named after her Tuesday when the Brooks Atkinson Theatre changed its name to the Lena Horne Theatre.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold says baby No. 2 is a girl
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold says baby No. 2 is a girl
'Spirited' trailer: Ryan Reynolds meets Will Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present
'Spirited' trailer: Ryan Reynolds meets Will Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement