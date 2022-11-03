Famous birthdays for Nov. 3: Kendall Jenner, Dolph Lundgren

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- American evangelist/educator Samuel Davies in 1723
-- Early Texas leader Stephen Austin, for whom the state capital is named, in 1793
-- Chicago Bears legend Bronislau "Bronko" Nagurski in 1908
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Feller in 1918
-- Actor Charles Bronson in 1921
-- Conductor/composer John Barry in 1933
-- Entertainer Ken Berry in 1933
-- 1988 Democratic presidential nominee/former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis in 1933 (age 89)
-- British pop singer Lulu, born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie, in 1948 (age 74)
-- Fashion magazine editor Anna Wintour in 1949 (age 73)
-- Comedian Roseanne Barr in 1952 (age 70)
-- Comedian Dennis Miller in 1953 (age 69)
-- Actor Kate Capshaw in 1953 (age 69)
-- Actor Kathy Kinney in 1954 (age 68)
-- Actor Dolph Lundgren in 1957 (age 65)
-- Russian Olympic figure skater Evgeni Plushenko in 1982 (age 40)
-- Model/actor Gemma Ward in 1987 (age 35)
-- Football player/activist Colin Kaepernick in 1987 (age 35)
-- Activist Elizabeth Smart in 1987 (age 35)
-- Television personality Kendall Jenner in 1995 (age 27)