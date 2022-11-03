Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 3, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 3: Kendall Jenner, Dolph Lundgren

By UPI Staff
1/3
Kendall Jenner walks on the runway at the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 7, 2020, in Hollywood, Calif. She turns 27 on November 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f25922b83bcae6a8da2a554b618da9f7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kendall Jenner walks on the runway at the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 7, 2020, in Hollywood, Calif. She turns 27 on November 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- American evangelist/educator Samuel Davies in 1723

-- Early Texas leader Stephen Austin, for whom the state capital is named, in 1793

-- Chicago Bears legend Bronislau "Bronko" Nagurski in 1908

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Feller in 1918

-- Actor Charles Bronson in 1921

-- Conductor/composer John Barry in 1933

-- Entertainer Ken Berry in 1933

-- 1988 Democratic presidential nominee/former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis in 1933 (age 89)

-- British pop singer Lulu, born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie, in 1948 (age 74)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Fashion magazine editor Anna Wintour in 1949 (age 73)

-- Comedian Roseanne Barr in 1952 (age 70)

-- Comedian Dennis Miller in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Kate Capshaw in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Kathy Kinney in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Dolph Lundgren in 1957 (age 65)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Advertisement

-- Russian Olympic figure skater Evgeni Plushenko in 1982 (age 40)

-- Model/actor Gemma Ward in 1987 (age 35)

-- Football player/activist Colin Kaepernick in 1987 (age 35)

-- Activist Elizabeth Smart in 1987 (age 35)

-- Television personality Kendall Jenner in 1995 (age 27)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Kendall Jenner shows love for Devin Booker on his 26th birthday

Latest Headlines

Lena Horne honored as first black woman with Broadway theater named after her
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Lena Horne honored as first black woman with Broadway theater named after her
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Lena Horne became the first black woman to have a Broadway theater named after her Tuesday when the Brooks Atkinson Theatre changed its name to the Lena Horne Theatre.
Lilly Singh to host 'Battle of the Generations'
TV // 10 hours ago
Lilly Singh to host 'Battle of the Generations'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Canadian TV personality Lilly Singh will host "Battle of the Generations," a new show that will pit contestants from different generations against each other in a trivia competition.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack features international artists
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack features international artists
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The track listings for the soundtrack to "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" have been released. The soundtrack will feature artists from Britain, Nigeria and Mexico.
Veteran finds purpose in saving Amazon ocelot in 'Wildcat' trailer
Movies // 12 hours ago
Veteran finds purpose in saving Amazon ocelot in 'Wildcat' trailer
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for the new documentary "Wildcat" on Wednesday. It follows the journey of a young veteran who cares for a baby ocelot in the rainforest.
'Bumper in Berlin' trailer: Adam Devine heads to Germany in 'Pitch Perfect' series
TV // 13 hours ago
'Bumper in Berlin' trailer: Adam Devine heads to Germany in 'Pitch Perfect' series
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin," a spinoff series starring Adam Devine, is coming to Peacock in November.
Santas face threats in HBO Max's 'Santa Camp' trailer
Movies // 13 hours ago
Santas face threats in HBO Max's 'Santa Camp' trailer
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- HBO Max has released the trailer for the upcoming documentary "Santa Camp," which follows a group of new Santas as they undergo training in New Hampshire.
'Troll' trailer teases legendary creature in Netflix film
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Troll' trailer teases legendary creature in Netflix film
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Troll," a new film by "Tomb Raider" director Roar Uthaug, is coming to Netflix in December.
Recording Academy to announce Grammy nominees live on Nov. 15
Music // 14 hours ago
Recording Academy to announce Grammy nominees live on Nov. 15
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The 65th annual Grammy Awards nominations will be announced live from the Grammy Museum during Latin Grammy Week on Nov. 15.
'The Last of Us' series to premiere on HBO in January
TV // 14 hours ago
'The Last of Us' series to premiere on HBO in January
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "The Last of Us," an adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is coming to HBO in January 2023.
Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Bachelorette" alum Emily Maynard announced the birth of her sixth child, a son, and shared his Down syndrome diagnosis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold says baby No. 2 is a girl
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold says baby No. 2 is a girl
George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs
George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement