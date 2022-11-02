Trending
Entertainment News
Nov. 2, 2022 / 4:53 PM

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack features international artists

By Patrick Hilsman
1/5
Rihanna's new single, "Lift Me Up," will be featured on the soundtrack for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2804633ef06436858655bf86642c595a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Rihanna's new single, "Lift Me Up," will be featured on the soundtrack for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The list of artists and songs for the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were revealed Wednesday.

The track features Rihanna's new single, "Lift Me Up," along with songs from international artists like PinkPantheress (United Kingdom), P.Priime (Nigeria) and Pat Boy (Mexico).

Inspired by African and Mesoamerican culture, director Ryan Coogler and composer Ludwig Göransson set up studios in Nigeria and Latin America to work with local talent.

On the track "Laayli' kuxa'ano'one" Pat Boy raps entirely in the Mayan language.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theaters Nov. 11.

The tracks for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack are:

1. "Lift Me Up" by Rihanna

2. "Love and Loyalty (Believe)" by DBN Gogo, Fino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, YOung Stunna and Busiswa

3. "Alone" performed by Burna Boy

4. "No Woman No Cry" performed by Tems

5. "Arboles Bajo El Mare" by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia

6. "Con La Brisa" by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson

7. "La Vida" by Snow Tha Product ft. E-40

8. "Interlude" by Stormzy

9. "Coming Back For You" by Fireboy DML

10. "They Want It, But No" by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe

11. "Laayli' kuxa'ano'one" by ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K'uj, All Mayan Winik

12. "Limoncello" by OG DAYV featuring Future

13. "Anya Mmiri" by CKay featuring PinkPantheress

14. "Wake Up" by Bloody Civilian featuring Rema

15. "Pantera" by Alemán featuring Rema

16. "Jele" by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

17. "Inframundo" by Blue Rojo

18. "No Digas Mi Nombre" by calle x vida and Foudeqush

19. "Mi Pueblo" by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot

