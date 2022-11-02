'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack features international artists

1/5
Rihanna's new single, "Lift Me Up," will be featured on the soundtrack for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The list of artists and songs for the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were revealed Wednesday.
The track features Rihanna's new single, "Lift Me Up," along with songs from international artists like PinkPantheress (United Kingdom), P.Priime (Nigeria) and Pat Boy (Mexico).
Inspired by African and Mesoamerican culture, director Ryan Coogler and composer Ludwig Göransson set up studios in Nigeria and Latin America to work with local talent.
On the track "Laayli' kuxa'ano'one" Pat Boy raps entirely in the Mayan language.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theaters Nov. 11.
The tracks for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack are:
1. "Lift Me Up" by Rihanna
2. "Love and Loyalty (Believe)" by DBN Gogo, Fino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, YOung Stunna and Busiswa
3. "Alone" performed by Burna Boy
4. "No Woman No Cry" performed by Tems
5. "Arboles Bajo El Mare" by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia
6. "Con La Brisa" by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson
7. "La Vida" by Snow Tha Product ft. E-40
8. "Interlude" by Stormzy
9. "Coming Back For You" by Fireboy DML
10. "They Want It, But No" by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe
11. "Laayli' kuxa'ano'one" by ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K'uj, All Mayan Winik
12. "Limoncello" by OG DAYV featuring Future
13. "Anya Mmiri" by CKay featuring PinkPantheress
14. "Wake Up" by Bloody Civilian featuring Rema
15. "Pantera" by Alemán featuring Rema
16. "Jele" by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa
17. "Inframundo" by Blue Rojo
18. "No Digas Mi Nombre" by calle x vida and Foudeqush
19. "Mi Pueblo" by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot