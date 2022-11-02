Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 2, 2022 / 12:15 AM

'Julie & Julia' food writer Julie Powell dies at 49

By Sheri Walsh
Julie Powell, the bestselling author who inspired the movie "Julie &amp; Julia" by cooking her way through Julia Child's recipes, has died at the age of 49. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/52bcddf32aaf28a7a465722e6a357e0b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Julie Powell, the bestselling author who inspired the movie "Julie & Julia" by cooking her way through Julia Child's recipes, has died at the age of 49. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Julie Powell, the bestselling food writer who chronicled her efforts to cook every recipe in Julia Child's Mastering the Art of French Cooking and inspired the hit movie Julie & Julia, has died at the age of 49.

Powell died at her home in upstate New York on Oct. 26. Her husband, Eric Powell, confirmed the cause of her death was cardiac arrest, according to The New York Times.

Advertisement

Powell was an aspiring writer and an untrained cook in 2002 when she tackled all 524 recipes from Child's 1961 cookbook. She wrote each day in a blog called the Julie/Julia Project for Salon.com about her difficulties and successes in the kitchen.

Powell's audience grew over the following year and reached more than 400,000 page views, according to Salon.

"I remember it being well-regarded, but not the juggernaut it became after the book," said Salon senior writer Mary Elizabeth Williams who managed Open Salon, the platform that hosted Powell's blog before her memoir was published.

"This was also pre-Slack, pre-Zoom, so as a team, a lot of people didn't even know about it. And I think the people who read Salon weren't seeking a woman writing about her home cooking," Williams said.

Advertisement

Powell used her blog to reach thousands of readers on the new platform, which became the model for other bloggers and celebrity chefs, and turned her material into the memoir, "Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen." The book won Powell the first Blooker Prize in an international competition for books that started as weblogs.

"I'd written about all of it, my mistakes and my minor triumphs," Powell wrote in her book. "People -- a couple of friends, a couple of strangers, even my aunt Susie from Waxahachie -- had written in to the blog to root me on."

The book was adapted for the hit movie Julie & Julia in 2009. It was directed by Nora Ephron and starred Meryl Streep as Julia Child with Amy Adams playing the role of Powell.

Powell often wrote about her admiration for Julia Child's cooking and her way of life, even as recently as this year.

"Julia taught me what it takes to find your way in the world. It's not what I thought it was," Powell wrote earlier this year in a series of commentary pieces about the Food Network series The Julia Child Challenge.

Advertisement

"I thought it was all about -- I don't know, confidence or will or luck. Those are all some good things to have, no question. But there's something else, something that these things grow out of. It's joy."

Notable Deaths of 2022

Takeoff
Takeoff of rap group Migos, arrives for the Grammy Awards in 2020. Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, died at the age of 28 on October 31, 2022 following a shooting at a Houston bowling alley. Migos is best known for their hit song "Bad and Boujee." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

U.S. writer takes first Blooker Prize 'Julia' trailer introduces Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child

Latest Headlines

Amazon Prime members will get access to 100 million ad-free songs
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Amazon Prime members will get access to 100 million ad-free songs
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Amazon has announced that it will increase its ad-free song library from 2 million songs to 100 million. The announcement follows a price increase for Prime membership.
'Christmas Story Christmas' pays homage to original
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Christmas Story Christmas' pays homage to original
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the full trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas" on Tuesday. The sequel to 1983's "A Christmas Story" premieres Nov. 17.
Reports: Lupita Nyong'o to star in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
Movies // 10 hours ago
Reports: Lupita Nyong'o to star in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Lupita Nyong'o is in final talks for the "Quiet Place" spinoff "A Quiet Place: Day One."
'Disenchanted' trailer: Amy Adams stars in fairy tale with 'wicked twist'
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Disenchanted' trailer: Amy Adams stars in fairy tale with 'wicked twist'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Disenchanted," a sequel to "Enchanted" starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel and Maya Rudolph, is coming to Disney+.
Joe Locke to star in 'WandaVision' spinoff 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'
TV // 11 hours ago
Joe Locke to star in 'WandaVision' spinoff 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper" actor Joe Locke will join Kathryn Hahn in the Disney+ series "Agatha: Coven of Chaos."
'Dangerous Liaisons' renewed for Season 2 ahead of premiere on Starz
TV // 11 hours ago
'Dangerous Liaisons' renewed for Season 2 ahead of premiere on Starz
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Dangerous Liaisons," a new series based on the Pierre Choderlos de Laclos novel, was renewed ahead of its premiere.
'Fate: The Winx Saga': Netflix cancels series after two seasons
TV // 12 hours ago
'Fate: The Winx Saga': Netflix cancels series after two seasons
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Fate: The Winx Saga," a fantasy teen drama based on "Winx Club," won't return for a third season on Netflix.
Pharrell Williams confirms song with BTS: 'It's amazing'
Music // 12 hours ago
Pharrell Williams confirms song with BTS: 'It's amazing'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Pharrell Williams teased his collaboration with K-pop group BTS in a new interview with RM.
Tilda Swinton confronts mysterious past in 'Eternal Daughter' trailer
Movies // 12 hours ago
Tilda Swinton confronts mysterious past in 'Eternal Daughter' trailer
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- In Joanna Hogg's upcoming film "The Eternal Daughter," Tilda Swinton stars as an artist returning home to a mysterious past and her elderly mother. Watch the trailer.
Morgan Freeman, David Attenborough to narrate new Netflix nature series
TV // 13 hours ago
Morgan Freeman, David Attenborough to narrate new Netflix nature series
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix ordered six nature documentary series, including "Our Universe" with Morgan Freeman and "Our Planet II" with David Attenborough.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge
Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge
Amazon Prime members will get access to 100 million ad-free songs
Amazon Prime members will get access to 100 million ad-free songs
Famous birthdays for Nov. 1: Jenny McCarthy, Anthony Kiedis
Famous birthdays for Nov. 1: Jenny McCarthy, Anthony Kiedis
Taylor Swift to launch 'Eras' tour in March 2023
Taylor Swift to launch 'Eras' tour in March 2023
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement