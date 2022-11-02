Trending
Nov. 2, 2022 / 11:50 AM

Haley Lu Richardson announces split from fiance Brett Dier

By Annie Martin
1/5
Haley Lu Richardson (R) and Brett Dier ended their engagement two years ago. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/30daf780623a3e1fced78f54ee1e02d7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Haley Lu Richardson (R) and Brett Dier ended their engagement two years ago. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Haley Lu Richardson has announced her split from her fiancé, Brett Dier.

The 27-year-old actress said Tuesday that she and Dier, 32, ended their engagement two years ago.

Richardson shared the news on Instagram Stories alongside a photo of herself and Dier giving the thumbs up sign.

"Hey guys. This is me and Brett. We actually separated two years ago. But life goes on and we are both existing and doing pretty well turns out," Richardson captioned the post.

"We shared a deeply special chunk of our lives together. I'm so happy to have had the last couple years to heal and grow without the internet knowing but we kinda just wanted to share it and move on now. Love yourselves! Life is life babies!"

Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier ended their engagement two years ago. Photo by haleyluhoo/Instagram Stories

Richardson and Dier got engaged in 2018. Richardson confirmed in an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2019 that she proposed to Dier after seven years of dating.

"We've been together for seven years. We just want to take our time," she said at the time. "We're still not used to the word fiancé. It's so pretentious in saying it. Neither of us are used to it. We still call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. We're just engaged. And I love Brett."

Richardson plays Portia in The White Lotus Season 2, which premiered Sunday on HBO. Dier portrayed Luke Matheson on Ravenswood and Det. Michael Cordero Jr. on Jane the Virgin.

Celebrity splits of 2022

Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier
Haley Lu Richardson (R) and Brett Dier attend the premiere of "Child's Play" in Los Angeles on June 19, 2019. Richardson has announced that the pair ended their engagement two years ago. The couple got engaged in 2018 after seven years of dating. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

