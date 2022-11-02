Trending
Nov. 2, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 2: Stefanie Powers, Nelly

By UPI Staff
1/2
Stefanie Powers attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House in London on February 14, 2016. The actor turns 80 on November 2. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Frontiersman Daniel Boone in 1734

-- Marie Antoinette, queen of France, in 1755

-- James Polk, the 11th president of the United States, in 1795

-- Warren G. Harding, the 29th president of the United States, in 1865

-- Actor Burt Lancaster in 1913

-- Actor June Squibb in 1929 (age 93)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Australian tennis Hall of Fame member Ken Rosewall in 1934 (age 88)

-- Columnist/commentator/GOP presidential candidate Pat Buchanan in 1938 (age 84)

-- Author Shere Hite in 1942

-- Actor Stefanie Powers in 1942 (age 80)

-- Country-rock singer/songwriter J.D. Souther in 1945 (age 77)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Author Dale Brown in 1956 (age 66)

-- Singer k.d. lang in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor David Schwimmer in 1966 (age 56)

-- 45th governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Marisol Nichols in 1973 (age 49)

-- Rapper Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., in 1974 (age 48)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Actor Brielle Barbusca in 1998 (age 24)

