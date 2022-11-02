Famous birthdays for Nov. 2: Stefanie Powers, Nelly

1/2

Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- Frontiersman Daniel Boone in 1734

-- Marie Antoinette, queen of France, in 1755

-- James Polk, the 11th president of the United States, in 1795

-- Warren G. Harding, the 29th president of the United States, in 1865

-- Actor Burt Lancaster in 1913

-- Actor June Squibb in 1929 (age 93)

-- Australian tennis Hall of Fame member Ken Rosewall in 1934 (age 88)

-- Columnist/commentator/GOP presidential candidate Pat Buchanan in 1938 (age 84)

-- Author Shere Hite in 1942

-- Actor Stefanie Powers in 1942 (age 80)

-- Country-rock singer/songwriter J.D. Souther in 1945 (age 77)

-- Author Dale Brown in 1956 (age 66)

-- Singer k.d. lang in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor David Schwimmer in 1966 (age 56)

-- 45th governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Marisol Nichols in 1973 (age 49)

-- Rapper Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Brielle Barbusca in 1998 (age 24)