Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 2, 2022 / 12:50 PM

Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born was Down syndrome

By Annie Martin

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Emily Maynard is a mom of six.

The 36-year-old television personality welcomed her sixth child, son Jones West, in August.

Advertisement

Jones is Maynard's fifth child with her husband, Tyler Johnson. Maynard also has Jennings, 7, Gibson, 6, Gatlin, 5, and Nola Belle, 2, with Johnson, and Ricki, 17, from a previous relationship.

Maynard announced Jones' birth alongside a family photo Wednesday on Instagram. In the caption, she shared that Jones was born with Down syndrome.

"SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world. During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God's perfect plan and knowing Jones is going to be a blessing to our family," Maynard captioned the post.

Advertisement

"He was in the NICU for a little over a month and is thankfully now home in all the chaos and we couldn't love him more," she added. "Thank you to everyone at @levinechildrens for all that you did for our family. Im so happy to finally share the news and can share all the pictures with you guys! He's absolutely the cherry on top!"

Advertisement

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Raven Gates, Becca Tilley and Jade Roper were among those to congratulate Maynard in the comments.

"Congrats on your sweet baby!! He is such a blessing already," Gates wrote.

"He is so precious! Your entire family is so beautiful! So happy for y'all!" Tilley added.

"Congrats, Emily! And welcome to the world, sweet little Jones!" Roper said.

Maynard and Johnson married in 2014.

Maynard previously won Brad Womack's season of The Bachelor (2011) and starred in The Bachelorette Season 8 (2012), where she got engaged to Jef Holm.

Read More

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York 'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold says baby No. 2 is a girl Harry Styles wears uniform-style look at 'My Policeman' premiere What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Elite': Isadora wants revenge in Season 6 trailer
TV // 34 minutes ago
'Elite': Isadora wants revenge in Season 6 trailer
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Spanish teen drama series "Elite" will return for a sixth season on Netflix in November.
Haley Lu Richardson announces split from fiance Brett Dier
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Haley Lu Richardson announces split from fiance Brett Dier
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus" actress Haley Lu Richardson and "Jane the Virgin" actor Brett Dier ended their engagement two years ago.
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold says baby No. 2 is a girl
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold says baby No. 2 is a girl
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold announced the sex of her unborn second child.
'Spirited' trailer: Ryan Reynolds meets Will Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Spirited' trailer: Ryan Reynolds meets Will Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Spirited," a reimagining of "A Christmas Carol" starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, is coming to Apple TV+.
Harry Styles wears uniform-style look at 'My Policeman' premiere
Movies // 2 hours ago
Harry Styles wears uniform-style look at 'My Policeman' premiere
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Harry Styles attended the Los Angeles premiere of his film "My Policeman" with co-star David Dawson.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars fight for family in new teaser trailer
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars fight for family in new teaser trailer
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water," an "Avatar" sequel starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, will open in theaters in December.
George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs
TV // 5 hours ago
George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs
NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Mayan Lopez says her new sitcom, "Lopez vs. Lopez," was inspired by her real-life estrangement and reunion with her dad, comedian George Lopez.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 2: Stefanie Powers, Nelly
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 2: Stefanie Powers, Nelly
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Actor Stefanie Powers turns 80 and rapper Nelly turns 48, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 2.
Randall Park, Melissa Fumero: Netflix's 'Blockbuster' an ode to human connection
TV // 9 hours ago
Randall Park, Melissa Fumero: Netflix's 'Blockbuster' an ode to human connection
NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Randall Park and Melissa Fumero say their new workplace comedy, "Blockbuster," might be a wakeup call to people who isolate themselves or spend too much time staring at screens.
'Julie & Julia' food writer Julie Powell dies at 49
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
'Julie & Julia' food writer Julie Powell dies at 49
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Julie Powell, the bestselling food writer who chronicled her efforts to cook every recipe in Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" and inspired the hit movie "Julie & Julia," has died at the age of 49.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
'Julie & Julia' food writer Julie Powell dies at 49
'Julie & Julia' food writer Julie Powell dies at 49
Amazon Prime members will get access to 100 million ad-free songs
Amazon Prime members will get access to 100 million ad-free songs
Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge
Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge
'Christmas Story Christmas' pays homage to original
'Christmas Story Christmas' pays homage to original
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement