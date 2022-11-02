Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born was Down syndrome

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Emily Maynard is a mom of six.

The 36-year-old television personality welcomed her sixth child, son Jones West, in August.

Jones is Maynard's fifth child with her husband, Tyler Johnson. Maynard also has Jennings, 7, Gibson, 6, Gatlin, 5, and Nola Belle, 2, with Johnson, and Ricki, 17, from a previous relationship.

Maynard announced Jones' birth alongside a family photo Wednesday on Instagram. In the caption, she shared that Jones was born with Down syndrome.

"SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world. During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God's perfect plan and knowing Jones is going to be a blessing to our family," Maynard captioned the post.

"He was in the NICU for a little over a month and is thankfully now home in all the chaos and we couldn't love him more," she added. "Thank you to everyone at @levinechildrens for all that you did for our family. Im so happy to finally share the news and can share all the pictures with you guys! He's absolutely the cherry on top!"

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Raven Gates, Becca Tilley and Jade Roper were among those to congratulate Maynard in the comments.

"Congrats on your sweet baby!! He is such a blessing already," Gates wrote.

"He is so precious! Your entire family is so beautiful! So happy for y'all!" Tilley added.

"Congrats, Emily! And welcome to the world, sweet little Jones!" Roper said.

Maynard and Johnson married in 2014.

Maynard previously won Brad Womack's season of The Bachelor (2011) and starred in The Bachelorette Season 8 (2012), where she got engaged to Jef Holm.