'Heartstopper' creator supports Kit Connor after he comes out as bisexual

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman is showing her support for Kit Connor following his coming out.

Oseman, whose webcomic inspired Netflix's popular Heartstopper series, supported Connor on social media after the actor came out as bisexual and said he felt forced to do so.

Connor, 18, plays Nick Nelson on Heartstopper, a coming-of-age comedy-drama series that follows the romance between teenage schoolmates Nick (Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).

On Monday, Connor publicly came out as bisexual on Twitter.

"back for a minute. i'm bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye," he wrote.

Oseman responded in the comments, writing, "I truly don't understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as [expletive]. Kit you are amazing."

Connor's coming out follows accusations of "queerbaiting," or benefiting from people thinking that he was LGBTQ without belonging to the community. Connor was recently spotted holding hands with actress Maia Reficco, his co-star in the film A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.

Heartstopper was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 in May and resumed production in September.