Nov. 1, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 1: Jenny McCarthy, Anthony Kiedis

By UPI Staff
Jenny McCarthy arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. She turns 50 on November 1. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e6f45ee3af7ecc53096a159a62f4b2af/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Journalist/novelist Stephen Crane in 1871

-- Journalist James Kilpatrick in 1920

-- Actor Betsy Palmer in 1926

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Al Arbour in 1932

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Gary Player in 1935 (age 87)

-- Hustler publisher Larry Flynt in 1942

-- Musician/politician Kinky Friedman in 1944 (age 78)

-- Country singer Lyle Lovett in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Rachel Ticotin in 1958 (age 64)

-- Apple CEO Tim Cook in 1960 (age 62)

-- Rock musician Anthony Kiedis in 1962 (age 60)

-- Rock drummer Rick Allen in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Toni Collette in 1972 (age 50)

-- TV personality Jenny McCarthy in 1972 (age 50)

-- Founder of Feministing Jessica Valenti in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Matt Jones in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Natalia Tena in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Penn Badgley in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Anthony Ramos in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Max Burkholder in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Alex Wolff in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Hudson Yang in 2003 (age 19)

