Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 31, 2022 / 11:14 AM

Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge

By Annie Martin
Lee Jihan was one of 154 people killed in a crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Itaewon. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Lee Jihan was one of 154 people killed in a crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Itaewon. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and actor Lee Jihan has died.

The K-pop singer and actor was one of 154 people killed in a crowd crush during Halloween celebrations Saturday in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was 24.

Advertisement

935 Entertainment and 9 Ato Entertainment, which represented Lee, confirmed the actor's death in an Instagram post Sunday, expressing condolences to his friends and family.

Advertisement

Lee was a contestant in Season 2 of the Korean reality competition series Produce 101.

As an actor, he appeared in the web series Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.

Following Saturday's tragedy, the Korean government announced a period of national mourning that will last until Nov. 5.

Many K-pop artists, including BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Stray Kids and Oh My Girl, have canceled or postponed events and music releases.

Read More

South Korea mourns Halloween tragedy as questions swirl At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul Biden remarks on Seoul Halloween stampede that left at least 149 dead What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'DC's Stargirl': The CW series to end after Season 3
TV // 13 minutes ago
'DC's Stargirl': The CW series to end after Season 3
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "DC's Stargirl," a superhero series starring Brec Bassinger, was canceled ahead of its Season 3 finale.
Emilia Clarke to play Constance Lloyd, author and Oscar Wilde's wife, in new film
Movies // 42 minutes ago
Emilia Clarke to play Constance Lloyd, author and Oscar Wilde's wife, in new film
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actress Emilia Clarke will play Constance Lloyd in the film "An Ideal Wife."
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Google went all spooky for Halloween this year with a hauntingly fun interactive video game that's now playing on the search engine's home page.
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton reflects in Season 5 teaser
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton reflects in Season 5 teaser
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "The Crown" will return for a fifth season on Netflix featuring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.
Kendall Jenner shows love for Devin Booker on his 26th birthday
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Kendall Jenner shows love for Devin Booker on his 26th birthday
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "The Kardashians" star Kendall Jenner shared a candid photo with her boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, on his birthday.
'Riverdale' stars dress as 'Hocus Pocus' witches for Halloween
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Riverdale' stars dress as 'Hocus Pocus' witches for Halloween
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Riverdale" stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch dressed up as the Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus" for Halloween.
Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos
TV // 3 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Khloe Kardiashian shared photos of her children dressed up for Halloween over the weekend.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 31: Deidre Hall, Vanessa Marano
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 31: Deidre Hall, Vanessa Marano
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Actor Deidre Hall turns 75 and actor Vanessa Marano turns 30, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 31.
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Weird: The Al Yankovic" story is not a parody of musician biopics so much as a parody of the idea of a Weird Al movie at all, and it works.
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for 2nd week
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for 2nd week
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "Black Adam" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second consecutive weekend, earning an additional $27.7 million receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'SNL' mocks Democrats' 2024 presidential plans
'SNL' mocks Democrats' 2024 presidential plans
Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'
Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'
Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos
Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement