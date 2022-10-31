'Riverdale' stars dress as 'Hocus Pocus' witches for Halloween

1/5

Lili Reinhart (pictured), Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch dressed up as the Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus" for Halloween. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch celebrated Halloween together. The trio of actresses dressed up as the Sanderson sisters from the Hocus Pocus films over the weekend. Advertisement

The original Hocus Pocus was released in 1993, while a sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, premiered on Disney+ in September. The films follow the Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy), a trio of 17th century witches who are resurrected in Salem, Mass.

Reinhart dressed as Sarah Sanderson (Parker), with Mendes as Mary Sanderson (Najimy) and Petsch as Winnie Sanderson (Midler).

The actresses each shared a photo of their costumes Sunday on Instagram.

"It's just a little HOCUS POCUS @cibellelevi," Reinhart captioned her post.

"hoecus pocus @cibellelevi," Mendes wrote. "thank you @marcosquared for this insane costume work!!"

Reinhart, Mendes and Petsch play Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge and Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale. The CW series is based on Archie Comics characters and also stars KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse.

Riverdale will return for a seventh and final season in 2023.

Petsch will also star in the Amazon Freevee holiday romantic comedy Hotel for the Holidays, which premieres Dec. 2.