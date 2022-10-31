Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 31, 2022 / 9:36 AM

'Riverdale' stars dress as 'Hocus Pocus' witches for Halloween

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lili Reinhart (pictured), Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch dressed up as the Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus" for Halloween. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/84c6f04b4b7a6387e96e1f2607fe629c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Lili Reinhart (pictured), Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch dressed up as the Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus" for Halloween. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch celebrated Halloween together.

The trio of actresses dressed up as the Sanderson sisters from the Hocus Pocus films over the weekend.

Advertisement

The original Hocus Pocus was released in 1993, while a sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, premiered on Disney+ in September. The films follow the Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy), a trio of 17th century witches who are resurrected in Salem, Mass.

Reinhart dressed as Sarah Sanderson (Parker), with Mendes as Mary Sanderson (Najimy) and Petsch as Winnie Sanderson (Midler).

The actresses each shared a photo of their costumes Sunday on Instagram.

"It's just a little HOCUS POCUS @cibellelevi," Reinhart captioned her post.

"hoecus pocus @cibellelevi," Mendes wrote. "thank you @marcosquared for this insane costume work!!"

Reinhart, Mendes and Petsch play Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge and Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale. The CW series is based on Archie Comics characters and also stars KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse.

Advertisement

Riverdale will return for a seventh and final season in 2023.

Petsch will also star in the Amazon Freevee holiday romantic comedy Hotel for the Holidays, which premieres Dec. 2.

Read More

Madelaine Petsch, Mena Massoud to star in Freevee's first holiday movie Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill bring partners to 'Enola Holmes 2' premiere Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen confirm divorce: 'We have grown apart' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kendall Jenner shows love for Devin Booker on his 26th birthday
Entertainment News // 18 minutes ago
Kendall Jenner shows love for Devin Booker on his 26th birthday
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "The Kardashians" star Kendall Jenner shared a candid photo with her boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, on his birthday.
Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos
TV // 2 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Khloe Kardiashian shared photos of her children dressed up for Halloween over the weekend.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 31: Deidre Hall, Vanessa Marano
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 31: Deidre Hall, Vanessa Marano
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Actor Deidre Hall turns 75 and actor Vanessa Marano turns 30, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 31.
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
Movies // 7 hours ago
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Weird: The Al Yankovic" story is not a parody of musician biopics so much as a parody of the idea of a Weird Al movie at all, and it works.
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for 2nd week
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for 2nd week
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "Black Adam" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second consecutive weekend, earning an additional $27.7 million receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'SNL' mocks Democrats' 2024 presidential plans
TV // 21 hours ago
'SNL' mocks Democrats' 2024 presidential plans
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- This weekend's episode of "Saturday Night Live" looked for humor in the field of Democrat candidates for president for 2024.
Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'
TV // 1 day ago
Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "The Hunger Games" actor Liam Hemsworth has signed on to replace Henry Cavill for Season 4 of the Netflix fantasy drama, "The Witcher."
Famous birthdays for Oct. 30: Clemence Poesy, Timothy B. Schmit
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 30: Clemence Poesy, Timothy B. Schmit
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Actor Clemence Poesy turns 40 and rocker Timothy B. Schmit turns 75, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 30.
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" goes back to the Carlo Collodi story for this stop-motion animated film, and in the process brings poignant, profound themes to the surface.
Dolly Parton's Christmas special to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC
TV // 2 days ago
Dolly Parton's Christmas special to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" is set to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'SNL' mocks Democrats' 2024 presidential plans
'SNL' mocks Democrats' 2024 presidential plans
Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'
Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos
Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement