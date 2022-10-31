Trending
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle

By A.L. Lee
Google revived its "Great Ghoul Duel" game for its Halloween 2022 Google Doodle. Image courtesy Google
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Google went all spooky for Halloween this year with a hauntingly fun interactive video game that's now playing on the search engine's home page.

The company typically rebrands its logo on the site, and this time drew inspiration from the first-ever multiplayer interactive game called "The Great Ghoul Duel," which was introduced by Google Cloud on Halloween 2018.

Up to seven friends can play the 2022 Halloween Google Doodle multiplayer game after a host invites others with a custom link.

The game also features a way to challenge random opponents around the world.

Players form teams and then use maps to collect wayward spirit flames with the objective of bringing them home safely.

There's a 2-minute timer and the team that collects the most spirit flames win.

The motif featured in the game can remind one of Super Mario Land, while the most playful feature might be the cartoonish but eerie instrumental that draws players further into the mystery.

The Google Doodle game adds four new characters, two new maps, and 12 award levels for special achievements. The characters can also attain superpowers such as invincibility, hyper-speed, and night vision.

"Players around the world can join forces on one of the teams of four players and compete to see who can collect the most wandering spirit flames before the moon is gone," the company said in a press release.

