Kendall Jenner shows love for Devin Booker on his 26th birthday

Kendall Jenner (R) shared a candid photo with her boyfriend, Devin Booker, on his birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Kendall Jenner showed her love for her boyfriend, Devin Booker, on his 26th birthday. The 26-year-old model marked the occasion Sunday by dedicating a post to Booker, a professional basketball player for the Phoenix Suns, on Instagram Stories. Advertisement

Jenner shared a candid photo that shows herself and Booker in the audience at an event. She captioned the post with a heart emoji, adding "birthday boy @dbook."

Booker reposted the photo on his own account.

Jenner and Booker started dating in June 2020. The couple made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day in February 2021.

Jenner and Booker keep their relationship largely private. Jenner explained the decision during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special in June 2021.

"Kylie [Jenner] and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly," she said.

Jenner added that keeping out of the spotlight "makes life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest."

Jenner and Booker attended Super Bowl LVI with fellow celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in February.

Jenner and Booker reportedly split in June but have since reconciled.

