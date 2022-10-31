Cormac Roth, musician and son of Tim Roth, dies at 25 after cancer battle

1/3

Tim Roth confirmed the death of his son Cormac Roth on Monday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Cormac Roth, a musician and the son of actor Tim Roth, has died. Roth, a guitarist, composer and producer, died Oct. 16 following a yearlong battle with Stage 3 germ cell cancer. He was 25. Advertisement

"On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," Roth's family said in a statement Monday. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year and maintained his wicked wit and humor to the very end."

Roth's family remembered him as "a wild and electric ball of energy" whose spirit "was filled with light and goodness."

"As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him," the family said. "The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."

Advertisement

Roth announced in July that he was diagnosed with cancer in November 2021 and was undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments.

"But it hasn't taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music," he said at the time.

Advertisement

Roth is survived by his parents, Tim Roth and Nikki Butler, and his brother, Hunter Roth.

Tim Roth is known for the films Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, Reservoir Dogs and Rob Roy, and for playing Dr. Cal Lightman on the Fox series Lie to Me. He also portrays Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.