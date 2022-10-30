Famous birthdays for Oct. 30: Clemence Poesy, Timothy B. Schmit

1/3

Clemence Poesy attends the premiere for "The Favourite" during the 75th Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2018. The actor turns 40 on October 30. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include: Advertisement

-- John Adams, second president of the United States, in 1735

-- Poet Ezra Pound in 1885

-- Actor Ruth Gordon in 1896

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bill Terry in 1898

-- Journalist Robert Caro in 1935 (age 87)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Grace Slick in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor/director Henry Winkler in 1945 (age 77)

-- News correspondent Andrea Mitchell in 1946 (age 76)

-- Rock musician Chris Slade in 1946 (age 76)

-- Rock musician Timothy B. Schmit in 1947 (age 75)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Actor Harry Hamlin in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Kevin Pollak in 1957 (age 65)

-- Rock musician Gavin Rossdale in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Nia Long in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Matthew Morrison in 1978 (age 44)

-- Businesswoman/former first daughter Ivanka Trump in 1981 (age 41)

File Photo Stefani Reynolds/UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor Clemence Poesy in 1982 (age 40)

-- Model/actor Eva Marcille in 1984 (age 38)

-- Model Ashley Graham in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Janel Parrish in 1988 (age 34)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Nastia Liukin in 1989 (age 33)