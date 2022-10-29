Famous birthdays for Oct. 29: Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross

1/2

Gabrielle Union arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "The Inspection" at the New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on October 14. The actor turns 50 on October 29. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- Singer/composer Daniel Decatur Emmett, who wrote the words and music for "Dixie," in 1815

-- Comedian/singer Fanny Brice in 1891

-- Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels in 1897

-- Political cartoonist Bill Mauldin in 1921

-- Former Liberian President/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 1938 (age 84)

-- Painter Bob Ross in 1942

-- English rock musician Denny Laine in 1944 (age 78)

-- Singer Melba Moore in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Richard Dreyfuss in 1947 (age 75)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Kate Jackson in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Dan Castellaneta in 1957 (age 65)

-- Journalist David Remnick in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Finola Hughes in 1959 (age 63)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Randy Jackson in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Joely Fisher in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Winona Ryder in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Tracee Ellis Ross in 1972 (age 50)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- actor Gabrielle Union in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Ben Foster in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Derek Theler in 1986 (age 36)

-- Singer Tove Lo, born Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson, in 1987 (age 35)