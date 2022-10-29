Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 29, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 29: Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross

By UPI Staff
1/2
Gabrielle Union arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "The Inspection" at the New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on October 14. The actor turns 50 on October 29. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3470fa60cfe40f4d3d39097fe15da1c4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Gabrielle Union arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "The Inspection" at the New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on October 14. The actor turns 50 on October 29. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Singer/composer Daniel Decatur Emmett, who wrote the words and music for "Dixie," in 1815

-- Comedian/singer Fanny Brice in 1891

-- Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels in 1897

-- Political cartoonist Bill Mauldin in 1921

-- Former Liberian President/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 1938 (age 84)

-- Painter Bob Ross in 1942

-- English rock musician Denny Laine in 1944 (age 78)

-- Singer Melba Moore in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Richard Dreyfuss in 1947 (age 75)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Kate Jackson in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Dan Castellaneta in 1957 (age 65)

-- Journalist David Remnick in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Finola Hughes in 1959 (age 63)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Randy Jackson in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Joely Fisher in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Winona Ryder in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Tracee Ellis Ross in 1972 (age 50)

Advertisement

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- actor Gabrielle Union in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Ben Foster in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Derek Theler in 1986 (age 36)

-- Singer Tove Lo, born Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson, in 1987 (age 35)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'Bring It On' horror movie challenged Kerri Medders in two ways

Latest Headlines

Michael Chiklis, Rachel Bilson, more star in Fox 'Accused' adaptation
TV // 7 hours ago
Michael Chiklis, Rachel Bilson, more star in Fox 'Accused' adaptation
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Fox released a first-look teaser of its adaptation of the BBC drama "Accused" on Friday. The U.S. show stars Michael Chiklis, Rachel Bilson, Abigail Breslin, Margo Martindale and more and premieres Jan. 22.
Jerry Lee Lewis, early rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Jerry Lee Lewis, early rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Jerry Lee Lewis, one of the first rock 'n' roll stars, died on Friday at 87, his publicist said.
BTS member Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
Music // 14 hours ago
BTS member Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jin released a single and music video for "The Astronaut," a new song co-written with Coldplay.
Shania Twain announces 'Queen of Me' album, tour for 2023
Music // 14 hours ago
Shania Twain announces 'Queen of Me' album, tour for 2023
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Country music star Shania Twain will release the album "Queen of Me" and launch a new tour in 2023.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen confirm divorce: 'We have grown apart'
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen confirm divorce: 'We have grown apart'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- NFL star Tom Brady and model Gisele Bündchen have split after more than 13 years of marriage.
SZA recruits LaKeith Stanfield for 'Shirt' music video
Music // 15 hours ago
SZA recruits LaKeith Stanfield for 'Shirt' music video
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- SZA released a single and music video for her song "Shirt" starring "Atlanta" actor LaKeith Stanfield.
Chloe Bailey releases 'For the Night' featuring Latto
Music // 16 hours ago
Chloe Bailey releases 'For the Night' featuring Latto
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Chlöe Bailey released "For the Night," featuring Latto, a new song she wrote about her former love interest Gunna.
Tegan and Sara perform 'I Can't Grow Up' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 16 hours ago
Tegan and Sara perform 'I Can't Grow Up' on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tegan and Sara performed "I Can't Grow Up," a song from their album "Crybaby," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
'The Hills' alum Kaitlynn Carter expecting baby girl
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'The Hills' alum Kaitlynn Carter expecting baby girl
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "The Hills: New Beginnings" alum Kaitlynn Carter is expecting her second child with her partner, Kristopher Brock.
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "Bachelor in Paradise" couple Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile married at a courthouse wedding in New York.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen confirm divorce: 'We have grown apart'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen confirm divorce: 'We have grown apart'
Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill bring partners to 'Enola Holmes 2' premiere
Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill bring partners to 'Enola Holmes 2' premiere
Jerry Lee Lewis, early rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, early rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
'Simpsons' Halloween 'Treehouse' anime challenged animators
'Simpsons' Halloween 'Treehouse' anime challenged animators
Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta to perform at the MTV EMAs
Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta to perform at the MTV EMAs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement