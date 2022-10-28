'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise couple Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married.

The Season 7 couple married Thursday at a courthouse wedding in New York.

Pitt shared a video from their nuptials on Instagram and said they will hold another wedding with family and friends in September 2023.

"JUST MARRIED!! We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn't want to get married twice!"

The video was taken by fellow Bachelor Nation star Natasha Parker, who congratulated the couple in the comments, along with Rachael Kirkconnell, Ashley Iaconetti and Becca Kufrin.

"Sorry for squealing Lolol SOOO HAPPY FOR YOU," Parker wrote.

"Stop it right now!!!!! Congrats I love u!!!" Kirkconnell added.

"OMMGGGG YOU GUYS!!!! Ekkkk!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!" Iaconetti said.

"I may have just peed my pants with excitement! Congrats you two, love you both so much and can't wait to see what your future holds," Kufrin wrote.

Pitt and Amabile also confirmed the news to People.

"We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected," the couple said.

"We can't wait to celebrate with all of our family and friends next year at our wedding, because who doesn't want to marry the love of their life twice?" they added.

Pitt and Amabile got engaged in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, which concluded in October 2021.

Pitt previously appeared in Matt James' season of The Bachelor, while Amabile competed in Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise Season 5.