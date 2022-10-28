Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 28, 2022 / 9:46 AM

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill bring partners to 'Enola Holmes 2' premiere

By Annie Martin
1/5
Henry Cavill (L) and Natalie Viscuso attend the New York premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" on Thursday. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/45b3e7296682484126fb75843e333884/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Henry Cavill (L) and Natalie Viscuso attend the New York premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" on Thursday. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Enola Holmes 2 stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill both walked the red carpet with their partners Thursday.

Brown, 18, attended the film's New York premiere with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, 20.

Advertisement

The actress wore a pink halter dress with black floral details, while Bongiovi sported a black tuxedo.

Brown had nothing but praise for Bongiovi, telling Entertainment Tonight, "he's pretty unbelievable."

Brown and Bongiovi, the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, made their relationship Instagram official in November 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the BAFTA Film Awards in March.

Cavill also brought his partner to the premiere, making his red carpet debut as a couple with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.

Advertisement

The actor wore a grey pinstripe suit, while Viscuso sported a cream-colored off-shoulder dress with a black belt.

Cavill and Viscuso made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of themselves playing chess in April 2021.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," Cavill captioned the post.

Advertisement

Enola Holmes 2 is a sequel to Enola Holmes (2020). The films are based on the Nancy Springer book series and follow Enola Holmes (Brown), the teenage sister of detective Sherlock Holmes (Cavill).

Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis and Helena Bonham Carter also star in the new movie.

Netflix released posters and teasers for Enola Holmes 2 this month ahead of the film's premiere Nov. 4.

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill attend 'Enola Holmes 2' premiere

Millie Bobby Brown (R) and Henry Cavill arrive on the red carpet for the premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" at the Paris Theater in New York City on October 27, 2022. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Enola Holmes 2' posters showcase new, returning characters 'Enola Holmes 2' clip: Millie Bobby Brown dances with Louis Partridge Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Hills' alum Kaitlynn Carter expecting baby girl
Entertainment News // 33 minutes ago
'The Hills' alum Kaitlynn Carter expecting baby girl
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "The Hills: New Beginnings" alum Kaitlynn Carter is expecting her second child with her partner, Kristopher Brock.
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York
Entertainment News // 48 minutes ago
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "Bachelor in Paradise" couple Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile married at a courthouse wedding in New York.
What to stream this weekend: 'Wendell & Wild,' 'The White Lotus'
TV // 50 minutes ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Wendell & Wild,' 'The White Lotus'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "Wendell & Wild," "Stars at Noon," "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues," "Big Mouth," "Saturday Night Live," "The White Lotus" and "The Simpsons'" "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" are among the streaming options this weekend.
Rihanna returns with new song 'Lift Me Up'
Music // 1 hour ago
Rihanna returns with new song 'Lift Me Up'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Rihanna released "Lift Me Up," her first single in six years, for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Aldis Hodge to play iconic detective Alex Cross in Prime Video series
TV // 3 hours ago
Aldis Hodge to play iconic detective Alex Cross in Prime Video series
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "City on a Hill" and "Black Adam" actor Aldis Hodge has been cast as Washington police detective Alex Cross in the Prime Video series "Cross."
Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta to perform at the MTV EMAs
Music // 3 hours ago
Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta to perform at the MTV EMAs
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi and Muse have been announced as performers for the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 ceremony.
Amy Schumer to guest host 'SNL' on Nov. 5
TV // 3 hours ago
Amy Schumer to guest host 'SNL' on Nov. 5
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Amy Schumer is set to guest host the Nov. 5 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
Famous birthdays for Oct. 28: Matt Smith, Brad Paisley
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 28: Matt Smith, Brad Paisley
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Actor Matt Smith turns 40 and country singer Brad Paisley turns 50, among the famous birthdays Oct. 28.
'Simpsons' Halloween 'Treehouse' challenged animators
TV // 8 hours ago
'Simpsons' Halloween 'Treehouse' challenged animators
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "The Simpsons" writer/producer Carolyn Omine tells UPI about the unique challenges of anime and stop-motion "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" segments, as well as combining old "Simpsons" episodes with a new one.
Jude Law, Jason Bateman teaming up for Netflix drama 'Black Rabbit'
TV // 17 hours ago
Jude Law, Jason Bateman teaming up for Netflix drama 'Black Rabbit'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Ozark" actor Jason Bateman and "The Young Pope" star Jude Law are set to act in and executive produce a one-hour limited series for Netflix called "Black Rabbit."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Nicole Kidman wishes Keith Urban a happy 55th birthday: '4ever'
Nicole Kidman wishes Keith Urban a happy 55th birthday: '4ever'
Khloe Kardashian 'done' having kids after son's birth
Khloe Kardashian 'done' having kids after son's birth
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement