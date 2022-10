Famous birthdays for Oct. 28: Matt Smith, Brad Paisley

TV // 12 hours ago

Utkarsh Ambudkar dying to interact with spectral housemates in 'Ghosts'

NEW YORK, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Ghosts" star Utkarsh Ambudkar says he can't wait for his character, Jay Arondekar, to acquire the ability to communicate with the spirits haunting his country bed-and- breakfast the way his wife, Samantha, has.