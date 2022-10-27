Trending
Oct. 27, 2022 / 10:11 AM

Prince Harry to release memoir 'Spare' in January

By Annie Martin
1/5
Prince Harry (L), pictured with Meghan Markle, will release "Spare," a "personal" and "unflinching" new memoir, in January 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Prince Harry (L), pictured with Meghan Markle, will release "Spare," a "personal" and "unflinching" new memoir, in January 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Prince Harry will release his highly-anticipated memoir in January 2023.

Penguin Random House, which is publishing the book, unveiled a title, Spare, and release date, Jan. 10, on Thursday.

"We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex," Random House tweeted.

Harry, 38, is the son of King Charles III, and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. He is the younger brother of Prince William and the grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Spare will explore Harry's life from the death of his mother in 1997 to the present day.

"It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow -- and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling -- and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last," an official description reads.

"With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their role as senior members of the British royal family in January 2020 and moved to California later that year.

News of the memoir follows the queen's death in September and controversy over Season 5 of the Netflix series The Crown.

