Famous birthdays for Oct. 27: Roberto Benigni, Kelly Osbourne

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include: Advertisement

-- Dutch humanist Erasmus in 1469

-- English explorer Capt. James Cook in 1728

-- Italian violin virtuoso Niccolo Paganini in 1782

-- Sewing machine developer Isaac Singer in 1811

-- Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1858

-- Etiquette arbiter Emily Post in 1872

-- Painter Lee Krasner in 1908

-- Longtime Tonight Show producer/director Fred de Cordova in 1910

-- Actor Leif Erickson in 1911

-- Welsh poet Dylan Thomas in 1914

-- Actor Nanette Fabray in 1920

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ralph Kiner in 1922

-- Pop artist Roy Lichtenstein in 1923

-- Poet Sylvia Plath in 1932

-- Comedian John Cleese in 1939 (age 83)

-- Country singer Lee Greenwood in 1943 (age 79)

-- Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 1945 (age 77)

-- Canadian filmmaker Ivan Reitman in 1946

-- Writer Fran Lebowitz in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Roberto Benigni in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Robert Picardo in 1953 (age 69)

-- Singer Simon Le Bon in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Marla Maples in 1963 (age 59)

-- Rock musician Scott Weiland in 1967

-- Author Zadie Smith in 1975 (age 47)

-- Television personality Kelly Osbourne in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Troy Gentile in 1993 (age 29)