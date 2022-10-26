Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 26, 2022 / 6:13 PM

Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby

By Patrick Hilsman
1/5
TV personality Nick Cannon has fathered children with several women. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a60707444e2b7ee96a8f803139f3cda6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
TV personality Nick Cannon has fathered children with several women. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- TV personality Nick Cannon is expecting another baby with model Alyssa Scott.

Scott announced the pregnancy via an Instagram post showing off her baby bump, and ET confirmed that Cannon is the father.

Advertisement

Cannon and Scott experienced tragedy last year when their son, Zen, died from brain cancer at 5 months old.

Cannon faced controversy following antisemitic comments he made on his YouTube show Cannon's Class in 2020. He was subsequently fired from his comedy improve show Wild 'N Out. Cannon has also fathered children with multiple different women in recent years.

Singer Maria Carey and Cannon, who were married from 2008 until 2016, had twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011.

Reality star Brie Tiesi gave birth to Cannon's son, Legendary, in 2022.

Photographer LaNisha Cole gave birth to Cannon's daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, in 2022.

Abby De La Rosa gave birth to Cannon's second set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, in 2021. De La Rosa and Cannon are expecting their third child this October.

Brittany Bell has three children with Cannon, Golden Sagon, born in 2017, Powerful Queen, born in 2022, and Rise Messiah, born in 2022. The pair are expecting a fourth child.

Advertisement

"It's not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it's a very unorthodox scenario," Cannon told ET last month, "I dedicate probably my entire day to my children. Luckily, we are in a world where I'm blessed with the opportunity."

Read More

Nick Cannon celebrates birth of 9th child: 'An angel here on earth' Nick Cannon expecting ninth baby, third with Brittany Bell Nick Cannon celebrates twins Zion, Zillion on their 1st birthday

Latest Headlines

'Santa Bootcamp' to feature Backstreet Boys version of 'It's Christmas Time Again'
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Santa Bootcamp' to feature Backstreet Boys version of 'It's Christmas Time Again'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A bonus track from the exclusive version of the Backstreet Boys' first Christmas album "A Very Backstreet Christmas" will be featured in the Lifetime movie "Santa Bootcamp."
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Movies // 4 hours ago
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- "Terrifier 2" is as graphic as you've heard, but what may get lost in the stories of audience queasiness is the genuine horror and macabre humor in the film.
Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, more discuss 'Origins' for Audible
Music // 4 hours ago
Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, more discuss 'Origins' for Audible
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Audible announced the eight artists who are participating in their "Origins" series, including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Camilo, Koffee and more.
Jodie Turner-Smith gets the story of a lifetime in 'The Independent' teaser
Movies // 4 hours ago
Jodie Turner-Smith gets the story of a lifetime in 'The Independent' teaser
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Peacock has released a teaser for the upcoming political thriller "The Independent," starring Jodie Turner-Smith, John Cena and Brian Cox. The film will premiere on Peacock on Nov. 2.
The Turners look for answers in 'Servant' Season 4 teaser
TV // 5 hours ago
The Turners look for answers in 'Servant' Season 4 teaser
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Apple TV has released a teaser for "Servant" Season 4 , which promises answers to the show's many mysteries.
BTS member Jin surveys spaceship in 'The Astronaut' teaser
Music // 6 hours ago
BTS member Jin surveys spaceship in 'The Astronaut' teaser
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jin released a teaser video for his solo single "The Astronaut."
Adele floats on in 'I Drink Wine' music video
Music // 6 hours ago
Adele floats on in 'I Drink Wine' music video
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Adele released a music video for "I Drink Wine," a song from her album "30."
Rihanna to release new song 'Lift Me Up' on Friday
Music // 7 hours ago
Rihanna to release new song 'Lift Me Up' on Friday
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Rihanna will release "Lift Me Up," a song for the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," on Friday.
Selena Gomez cancels 'Tonight Show' appearance due to COVID-19
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Selena Gomez cancels 'Tonight Show' appearance due to COVID-19
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the release of her Apple TV+ documentary "My Mind & Me."
People's Choice Awards: Bad Bunny leads nominees, Kenan Thompson to host
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
People's Choice Awards: Bad Bunny leads nominees, Kenan Thompson to host
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson will host the People's Choice Awards, with Bad Bunny and Harry Styles leading the nominees.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Machine Gun Kelly wears sheer corset at Time100 Next gala
Machine Gun Kelly wears sheer corset at Time100 Next gala
Katy Perry spends 38th birthday with Orlando Bloom, daughter Daisy
Katy Perry spends 38th birthday with Orlando Bloom, daughter Daisy
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Cary Elwes, Hillary Clinton
Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Cary Elwes, Hillary Clinton
Selena Gomez cancels 'Tonight Show' appearance due to COVID-19
Selena Gomez cancels 'Tonight Show' appearance due to COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement