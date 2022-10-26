Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby

1/5

TV personality Nick Cannon has fathered children with several women. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- TV personality Nick Cannon is expecting another baby with model Alyssa Scott. Scott announced the pregnancy via an Instagram post showing off her baby bump, and ET confirmed that Cannon is the father. Advertisement

Cannon and Scott experienced tragedy last year when their son, Zen, died from brain cancer at 5 months old.

Cannon faced controversy following antisemitic comments he made on his YouTube show Cannon's Class in 2020. He was subsequently fired from his comedy improve show Wild 'N Out. Cannon has also fathered children with multiple different women in recent years.

Singer Maria Carey and Cannon, who were married from 2008 until 2016, had twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011.

Reality star Brie Tiesi gave birth to Cannon's son, Legendary, in 2022.

Photographer LaNisha Cole gave birth to Cannon's daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, in 2022.

Abby De La Rosa gave birth to Cannon's second set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, in 2021. De La Rosa and Cannon are expecting their third child this October.

Brittany Bell has three children with Cannon, Golden Sagon, born in 2017, Powerful Queen, born in 2022, and Rise Messiah, born in 2022. The pair are expecting a fourth child.

"It's not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it's a very unorthodox scenario," Cannon told ET last month, "I dedicate probably my entire day to my children. Luckily, we are in a world where I'm blessed with the opportunity."