People's Choice Awards: Bad Bunny leads nominees, Kenan Thompson to host

Kenan Thompson will host the People's Choice Awards in December. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Kenan Thompson will return to host the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Organizers announced Wednesday that Thompson, an actor and comedian, will host the awards show for his second consecutive year. Advertisement

This year's ceremony will take place Dec. 6 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Thompson is nominated for Comedy TV Star of 2022 for his work on Saturday Night Live.

"I'm beyond excited to host the People's Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites," the star said. "I'm so grateful to be nominated -- shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!"

We couldn't get enough of him so @kenanthompson is back to host the People's Choice Awards for the second year in a row! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/ODKhspy7o0— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) October 26, 2022

Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny leads the 2022 nominees with seven nominations, while British singer and actor Harry Styles has six. The pair will compete for Male Artist of 2022, Song of 2022, Album of 2022 and Music Video of 2022.

Luke Combs, Selena Gomez, Lizzo and Charlie Puth follow with four nominations each.

The People's Choice Awards will air Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC and E!

Fans can vote for their favorite stars now through Nov. 9.