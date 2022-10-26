Trending
Oct. 26, 2022 / 9:42 AM

George R.R. Martin 'making progress' with 'Winds of Winter'

By Annie Martin
George R.R. Martin gave an update on "The Winds of Winter," the sixth book in his "Song of Ice and Fire" series, following the "House of the Dragon" Season 1 finale. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4a36a87ae25c2d6bd042db6782fd67f5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- George R.R. Martin says his book The Winds of Winter is about "three-quarters of the way done."

The 74-year-old author gave an update on the book during Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Winds of Winter will be the sixth novel in Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy book series and the first new installment since A Dance with Dragons, released in 2011. The series inspired the HBO show Game of Thrones.

On the Late Show, Martin said The Winds of Winter will be the longest book in the series yet.

"I am making progress with The Winds of Winter but it's still not done yet," the author said.

"I think it's going to be a very big book," he added. "The biggest books so far were the third volume, A Storm of Swords, and the fifth volume, Dance with Dragons, those were both about 1,500 pages, but this one's going to be bigger than either of that. I think I'm about three-quarters of the way done."

Martin said he's completed some of the characters' storylines but is still working on others.

"I'm done with some of the characters ... the characters all interweave so I have actually finished with a couple of the characters. I got their whole story but not others. So I got to finish all that weaving. But it is still going to take me a while," he added.

Martin also wrote Fire & Blood, the history of House Targaryen that inspired the HBO series House of the Dragon. The TV series aired its Season 1 finale Sunday.

In the wake of the show's finale, Martin released the book The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, a visual history of House Targaryen, on Tuesday.

