Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Cary Elwes, Hillary Clinton

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:
-- Cereal foods entrepreneur C. W. Post in 1854
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Judy Johnson in 1900
-- Boxing champion Primo Carnera in 1906
-- Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last shah of Iran, in 1919
-- Actor Bob Hoskins in 1942
-- Author Pat Conroy in 1945
-- Actor Jaclyn Smith in 1945 (age 77)
-- TV personality Pat Sajak in 1946 (age 76)
-- Former first lady/Sen./Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 1947 (age 75)
-- Rock musician Keith Strickland in 1953 (age 69)
-- Actor James Pickens Jr. in 1954 (age 68)
-- Actor Rita Wilson in 1956 (age 66)
-- Actor Dylan McDermott in 1961 (age 61)
-- Actor Cary Elwes in 1962 (age 60)
-- Actor Tom Cavanagh in 1963 (age 59)
-- Singer Natalie Merchant in 1963 (age 59)
-- Country singer Keith Urban in 1967 (age 55)
-- Actor Seth MacFarlane in 1973 (age 49)
-- Actor Jon Heder in 1977 (age 45)
-- Wrestler CM Punk, born Phillip Jack Brooks, in 1978 (age 44)
-- Actor Rhenzy Feliz in 1997 (age 25)
-- Actor Julian Dennison in 2002 (age 20)