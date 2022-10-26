Trending
Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Cary Elwes, Hillary Clinton

By UPI Staff
1/2
Cary Elwes attends the premiere of Season 3 of "Stranger Things" at Santa Monica High School in California on June 28, 2019. The actor turns 60 on October 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/34a16192ada8e2b36707184b199d94c3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Cary Elwes attends the premiere of Season 3 of "Stranger Things" at Santa Monica High School in California on June 28, 2019. The actor turns 60 on October 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Cereal foods entrepreneur C. W. Post in 1854

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Judy Johnson in 1900

-- Boxing champion Primo Carnera in 1906

-- Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last shah of Iran, in 1919

-- Actor Bob Hoskins in 1942

-- Author Pat Conroy in 1945

-- Actor Jaclyn Smith in 1945 (age 77)

-- TV personality Pat Sajak in 1946 (age 76)

-- Former first lady/Sen./Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 1947 (age 75)

File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

-- Rock musician Keith Strickland in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor James Pickens Jr. in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Rita Wilson in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Dylan McDermott in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Cary Elwes in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Tom Cavanagh in 1963 (age 59)

-- Singer Natalie Merchant in 1963 (age 59)

-- Country singer Keith Urban in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Seth MacFarlane in 1973 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jon Heder in 1977 (age 45)

-- Wrestler CM Punk, born Phillip Jack Brooks, in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Rhenzy Feliz in 1997 (age 25)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Julian Dennison in 2002 (age 20)

