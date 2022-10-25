Stars mourn Leslie Jordan: 'Hands down, one of the greats'

1/5

Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan died Monday in a car accident after potentially suffering a medical emergency. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of actor Leslie Jordan, who died in a car accident after potentially suffering a medical emergency on Monday. The star of Will and Grace, Sordid Lives and Call Me Kat was 67. Megan Mullally, who played Karen in Will and Grace, in which Jordan won an Emmy for the role of Beverley Leslie, said, "I really can't believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I'm not sure it's always applicable. There aren't that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. You can't get any better than that. Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Mullally (@meganomullally) Mayim Bialik, his co-star on Call Me Kat, tweeted: "They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan. He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much - it's unimaginable that he's gone. Rest well, sweet buddy." Advertisement They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan. He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much - it's unimaginable that he's gone. Rest well, sweet buddy. pic.twitter.com/c9kN0vkxyM— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) October 24, 2022 Actress Octavia Spencer, who starred in The Help with Jordan, tweeted: "I can't express my sadness for his only surviving sister and his dear love M. There's a hole in my heart. I love and miss you, buddy." Loni Love, who guest co-hosted with Jordan on The Talk, said "The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan... we guest co hosted The Talk.. Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist ... I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you." The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan... we guest co hosted The Talk.. Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist ... I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you. pic.twitter.com/HUsJNFAd9o— Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 24, 2022 Advertisement

Actor Joel McHale, a guest panelist alongside Jordan on The Masked Singer, tweeted: "You will be so missed. You were so so funny, an original, and always game."

The official Twitter account for RuPaul's Drag Race, in which Jordan had appeared several times, said, "Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all."

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022

Lynda Carter referenced the joy Jordan brought the public with his social media posts early in the pandemic.

"Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul," she tweeted.

