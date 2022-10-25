Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 3:11 PM

'Tár' leads 2022 Gotham Award nominations

By Patrick Hilsman
Angelica Ross attends the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Ross announced the 2022 Gotham Awards nominees during a live event at Cipriani Wall Street. File UPI Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c4cc0c83589815e1f717f37d5e57154e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Angelica Ross attends the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Ross announced the 2022 Gotham Awards nominees during a live event at Cipriani Wall Street. File UPI Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Tár leads the list of nominees for this year's Gotham Awards, which was revealed during a live event Tuesday hosted by Angelica Ross of American Horror Story and Pose at Cipriani Wall Street.

Tár nabbed five nominations, including best feature, best screenplay and acting nominations for Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss and Noemi Merlant.

Advertisement

Aftersun, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dos Estaciones, The Cathedral also were nominated for best feature.

Abbot Elementary, As We See it, Mo, Rap Sh!t, and Somebody Somewhere all received nominations for short format breakthrough series.

Severance, Station Eleven, This is Going to Hurt, Yellowjackets and Pachinko all received nominations for long format breakthrough series.

All That Breathes, I Didn't See You There, Shaunak Sen, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, The Territory, and What We Leave Behind have all been nominated for best documentary feature.

This is the second year that nominations have been presented in gender-neutral terms. The full list of nominees can be found on the Gotham Awards' official website.

The Gotham Awards ceremony will be held at Cipriani Wall Street at 7 p.m. EST on Nov. 28.

Advertisement

Read More

'The Lost Daughter' wins big at Gotham Awards Benedict Cumberbatch, 'Power of the Dog' big New York Film Critics winners 'Nomadland' wins big at 30th annual Gotham Awards

Latest Headlines

The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in trailer for holiday special
Movies // 17 minutes ago
The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in trailer for holiday special
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment has released a trailer for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," which will stream Nov. 25 on Disney+.
HBO's 'Industry' renewed for third season
TV // 2 hours ago
HBO's 'Industry' renewed for third season
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- HBO's critically-acclaimed business drama "Industry" has been renewed for a third season.
Mamamoo have girls night out in '1, 2, 3 Eoi!' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Mamamoo have girls night out in '1, 2, 3 Eoi!' music video
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Mamamoo released a video for "1, 2, 3 Eoi!," a song from their EP "Mic On."
'Baking It': Amy Poehler to join Maya Rudolph in Season 2
TV // 2 hours ago
'Baking It': Amy Poehler to join Maya Rudolph in Season 2
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Reality baking competition series "Baking It" will return for a second season on Peacock featuring Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler.
'Fleishman is in Trouble' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes star in FX adaptation
TV // 3 hours ago
'Fleishman is in Trouble' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes star in FX adaptation
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "Fleishman is in Trouble," a new series based on the Taffy Brodesser-Akner novel, is coming to FX on Hulu.
'Doctor Who' moves to Disney+ outside U.K. and Ireland
TV // 3 hours ago
'Doctor Who' moves to Disney+ outside U.K. and Ireland
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "Doctor Who" will stream on Disney+ in the U.S. and other regions beginning with Season 14 starring Ncuti Gatwa.
'Monster High the Movie': Nickelodeon greenlights sequel to TV musical
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Monster High the Movie': Nickelodeon greenlights sequel to TV musical
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon greenlit a sequel to the TV musical "Monster High the Movie" that will air in 2023.
Rita Ora, Taika Waititi to host MTV Europe Music Awards
Music // 5 hours ago
Rita Ora, Taika Waititi to host MTV Europe Music Awards
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Rita Ora and "Thor: Love and Thunder" director Taika Waititi will host the MTV EMAs in November.
CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen to perform
Music // 5 hours ago
CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen to perform
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and other artists will take the stage at the Country Music Association Awards.
James Corden regrets 'rude' comment at restaurant
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
James Corden regrets 'rude' comment at restaurant
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- James Corden addressed the drama surrounding his ban from the New York restaurant Balthazar on "The Late Late Show."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident
'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident
Apple hikes prices on TV, music streaming services
Apple hikes prices on TV, music streaming services
Stars mourn Leslie Jordan: 'Hands down, one of the greats'
Stars mourn Leslie Jordan: 'Hands down, one of the greats'
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement