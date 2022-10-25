Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 5:13 PM

FX to produce series based on 'Never Let Me Go'

By Patrick Hilsman
Japanese author Kazuo Ishiguro attends a photocall for "Never Let Me Go" at Vue, Leicester Square in London in 2010. Ishiguro has been involved with FX's efforts to adapt the novel into a series. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e340cd18517149413e9f9ea00de2ab45/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Japanese author Kazuo Ishiguro attends a photocall for "Never Let Me Go" at Vue, Leicester Square in London in 2010. Ishiguro has been involved with FX's efforts to adapt the novel into a series. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- FX will produce a miniseries based on Kazuo Ishiguro's acclaimed dystopian science fiction novel, Never Let Me Go, to be released on Hulu.

"In this sci-fi thriller, Thora, a rebellion teenage clone, escapes from the boarding school where she and her fellow clones are kept hidden from society," a press release from Fox said.

Advertisement

"But as she starts living undercover in the outside world, she unwittingly sets in motion events that will start a revolution and test the boundaries of what it means to be human."

Melissa Iqbal, who wrote the pilot episode, will serve as showrunner and one of the executive producers, while Ishiguro, who wrote the novel, will be an executive producer.

"Never Let Me Go is a modern science fiction classic that Melissa Iqbal and the creative team have brilliantly adapted for FX as a drama exploring timely and unsettling themes on life and the ethics of technology," said Gina Balin, president of FX Entertainment, said in the release.

Viola Prettenjohn will star as Thora alongside Kelly Macdonald, Aiysha Hart, Tracey Ullman, Shaniqua Okwok, Kiera Chanse, Edward Holcroft and Spike Fearn.

Advertisement

Never Let Me Go was named the best novel of 2005 by Time magazine and was adapted for the big screen previously in 2010. The release date for FX's new adaptation has not been announced.

Read More

'Fleishman is in Trouble' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes star in FX adaptation 'American Horror Story: NYC' to premiere on FX in October Booker prize shortlist announced

Latest Headlines

The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in trailer for holiday special
Movies // 1 hour ago
The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in trailer for holiday special
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment has released a trailer for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," which will stream Nov. 25 on Disney+.
'Tár' leads 2022 Gotham Award nominations
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Tár' leads 2022 Gotham Award nominations
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The nominations for the 2022 Gotham Awards were announced during a live event at Cipriani Wall Street on Tuesday, with "Tár" leading the list with five nominations.
HBO's 'Industry' renewed for third season
TV // 4 hours ago
HBO's 'Industry' renewed for third season
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- HBO's critically-acclaimed business drama "Industry" has been renewed for a third season.
Mamamoo have girls night out in '1, 2, 3 Eoi!' music video
Music // 4 hours ago
Mamamoo have girls night out in '1, 2, 3 Eoi!' music video
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Mamamoo released a video for "1, 2, 3 Eoi!," a song from their EP "Mic On."
'Baking It': Amy Poehler to join Maya Rudolph in Season 2
TV // 4 hours ago
'Baking It': Amy Poehler to join Maya Rudolph in Season 2
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Reality baking competition series "Baking It" will return for a second season on Peacock featuring Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler.
'Fleishman is in Trouble' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes star in FX adaptation
TV // 4 hours ago
'Fleishman is in Trouble' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes star in FX adaptation
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "Fleishman is in Trouble," a new series based on the Taffy Brodesser-Akner novel, is coming to FX on Hulu.
'Doctor Who' moves to Disney+ outside U.K. and Ireland
TV // 5 hours ago
'Doctor Who' moves to Disney+ outside U.K. and Ireland
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "Doctor Who" will stream on Disney+ in the U.S. and other regions beginning with Season 14 starring Ncuti Gatwa.
'Monster High the Movie': Nickelodeon greenlights sequel to TV musical
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Monster High the Movie': Nickelodeon greenlights sequel to TV musical
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon greenlit a sequel to the TV musical "Monster High the Movie" that will air in 2023.
Rita Ora, Taika Waititi to host MTV Europe Music Awards
Music // 6 hours ago
Rita Ora, Taika Waititi to host MTV Europe Music Awards
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Rita Ora and "Thor: Love and Thunder" director Taika Waititi will host the MTV EMAs in November.
CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen to perform
Music // 7 hours ago
CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen to perform
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and other artists will take the stage at the Country Music Association Awards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Apple hikes prices on TV, music streaming services
Apple hikes prices on TV, music streaming services
'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident
'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident
Stars mourn Leslie Jordan: 'Hands down, one of the greats'
Stars mourn Leslie Jordan: 'Hands down, one of the greats'
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement