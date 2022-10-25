FX to produce series based on 'Never Let Me Go'

Japanese author Kazuo Ishiguro attends a photocall for "Never Let Me Go" at Vue, Leicester Square in London in 2010. Ishiguro has been involved with FX's efforts to adapt the novel into a series. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- FX will produce a miniseries based on Kazuo Ishiguro's acclaimed dystopian science fiction novel, Never Let Me Go, to be released on Hulu. "In this sci-fi thriller, Thora, a rebellion teenage clone, escapes from the boarding school where she and her fellow clones are kept hidden from society," a press release from Fox said.

"But as she starts living undercover in the outside world, she unwittingly sets in motion events that will start a revolution and test the boundaries of what it means to be human."

Melissa Iqbal, who wrote the pilot episode, will serve as showrunner and one of the executive producers, while Ishiguro, who wrote the novel, will be an executive producer.

"Never Let Me Go is a modern science fiction classic that Melissa Iqbal and the creative team have brilliantly adapted for FX as a drama exploring timely and unsettling themes on life and the ethics of technology," said Gina Balin, president of FX Entertainment, said in the release.

Viola Prettenjohn will star as Thora alongside Kelly Macdonald, Aiysha Hart, Tracey Ullman, Shaniqua Okwok, Kiera Chanse, Edward Holcroft and Spike Fearn.



Never Let Me Go was named the best novel of 2005 by Time magazine and was adapted for the big screen previously in 2010. The release date for FX's new adaptation has not been announced.