Oct. 25, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 25: Craig Robinson, Chad Smith

By UPI Staff
Craig Robinson attends the screening of "Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on September 5, 2021. The actor turns 51 on October 25. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Austrian composer Johann Strauss in 1825

-- French composer Georges Bizet in 1838

-- Automobile entrepreneur John Francis Dodge in 1864

-- Spanish artist Pablo Picasso in 1881

-- Artist Tyrus Wong in 1910

-- Country comedian Minnie Pearl in 1912

-- Actor Marion Ross in 1928 (age 94)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Knight in 1940 (age 82)

-- Author Anne Tyler in 1941 (age 81)

-- Pop singer Helen Reddy in 1941

-- Rock singer Jon Anderson in 1944 (age 78)

-- Political strategist James Carville in 1944 (age 78)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dave Cowens in 1948 (age 74)

-- Olympic gold medal wrestler Dan Gable in 1948 (age 74)

-- Olympic gold medal U.S. hockey team member Mike Eruzione in 1954 (age 68)

-- Voice actor Nancy Cartwright in 1957 (age 65)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Chad Smith in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Tracy Nelson in 1963 (age 59)

-- Comedian Samantha Bee in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Leslie Grossman in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Craig Robinson in 1971 (age 51)

-- Violinist Midori Goto in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Antony Starr in 1975 (age 47)

-- Singer Katy Perry in 1984 (age 38)

-- Singer Ciara in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Mia Wasikowska in 1989 (age 33)

