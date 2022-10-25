Famous birthdays for Oct. 25: Craig Robinson, Chad Smith

TV // 15 hours ago

'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels'

NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Mariduena say they wanted to lend their voices to characters in the new animated series, "Batwheels," because it is the first DC Comics adaptation made especially for preschoolers.