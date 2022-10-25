Famous birthdays for Oct. 25: Craig Robinson, Chad Smith

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:
-- Austrian composer Johann Strauss in 1825
-- French composer Georges Bizet in 1838
-- Automobile entrepreneur John Francis Dodge in 1864
-- Spanish artist Pablo Picasso in 1881
-- Artist Tyrus Wong in 1910
-- Country comedian Minnie Pearl in 1912
-- Actor Marion Ross in 1928 (age 94)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Knight in 1940 (age 82)
-- Author Anne Tyler in 1941 (age 81)
-- Pop singer Helen Reddy in 1941
-- Rock singer Jon Anderson in 1944 (age 78)
-- Political strategist James Carville in 1944 (age 78)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dave Cowens in 1948 (age 74)
-- Olympic gold medal wrestler Dan Gable in 1948 (age 74)
-- Olympic gold medal U.S. hockey team member Mike Eruzione in 1954 (age 68)
-- Voice actor Nancy Cartwright in 1957 (age 65)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Chad Smith in 1961 (age 61)
-- Actor Tracy Nelson in 1963 (age 59)
-- Comedian Samantha Bee in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor Leslie Grossman in 1971 (age 51)
-- Actor Craig Robinson in 1971 (age 51)
-- Violinist Midori Goto in 1971 (age 51)
-- Actor Antony Starr in 1975 (age 47)
-- Singer Katy Perry in 1984 (age 38)
-- Singer Ciara in 1985 (age 37)
-- Actor Mia Wasikowska in 1989 (age 33)