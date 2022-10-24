'Twin Peaks' vets share photo of recent reunion

1/4

Kyle MacLachlan reunited with several of his former "Twin Peaks" co-stars over the weekend. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Mädchen Amick and Danna Ashbrook shared a photo of them recently having dinner with their former Twin Peaks castmates in Florida. Also at the restaurant were Sheryl Lee, Kimmy Robertson, Kyle MacLachlan and Sherilyn Fenn. Advertisement

"Precious moments with looong time friends. Feelin all the feels #iluvsthem #twinpeaks #fam @danaashbrook @sherilyn_fennxo @kyle_maclachlan #sheryllee @kimmyrobertson," Amick posted on Instagram over the weekend.

"A few of my favorite people on earth..." Ashbrook captioned the group photo on his account.

The stars were in Orlando to attend the Spooky Empire fan convention at the Orange County Convention Center, which took place Friday through Sunday.

Twin Peaks was a sci-fi mystery drama, created by Mark Frost and David Lynch, which ran two seasons on ABC 1990-91, a movie called Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me in 1992 and one season on Showtime in 2017.

MacLachlan played Dale Cooper, an FBI agent sent to the titular Washington state town where teen Laura Palmer (Lee) had been murdered.

Amick, Ashbrook, Robertson and Fenn played the quirky locals.