Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 24, 2022 / 9:21 PM

Apple hikes prices on TV, music streaming services

By Sheri Walsh
Apple raises prices for both Apple TV+ and Apple Music for the first time since the streaming services' launch. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9c56ea75d9d08cabe4d3b87e3fdb1870/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Apple raises prices for both Apple TV+ and Apple Music for the first time since the streaming services' launch. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music costs a bit more now that the company has raised its monthly and annual subscription prices for the first time.

Apple Inc. increased its streaming prices Monday, while also raising prices for its bundle Apple One, in a move that could give competitors an edge.

Advertisement

Apple raised the price of Apple Music by a dollar a month to $10.99 surpassing both Spotify and Amazon. Apple's annual music plan now costs $109, up from $99.

Apple TV+, which has less content than its competitors, will continue to cost less than Netflix or Discovery+ as prices climb to $6.99 from $4.99 a month, and to $69 up from $49 a year. The Apple One bundle for families jumps to $22.95 a month, up from $19.95.

In a statement, Apple blamed rising licensing fees for making Apple Music services more expensive, while calling its price adjustment for TV streaming a reflection of its growing library.

"The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music," Apple said in a statement. "We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world's best listening experience,"

Advertisement

"We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world's most creative storytellers," the company said.

Apple TV+ is not the only streaming service raising prices. Disney+ announced it will increase prices by 38% later this year and introduce a cheaper, ad-supported tier. Netflix raised prices earlier this year with an ad-supported option, while Hulu and ESPN+ have also announced price hikes.

Apple shares rose 1.48% to 149.45 on Monday, but the stock overall is down 16% for the year. Since its launch, Apple streaming has generated increasing revenue from services, which now accounts for nearly a quarter of the company's sales. Apple is scheduled to give its latest quarterly results this week.

Read More

Netflix announces price increases for all plans Price hikes coming to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ as total subscribers top Netflix for first time Apple announces release of new iPads and TV

Latest Headlines

Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Hollywood talent agency CAA is the latest company to drop rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over recent anti-Semitic outbursts in interviews and on Twitter and Instagram.
'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan died Monday in an automobile accident at the age of 67.
Monsta X's Kihyun releases 'Youth' EP, music video
Music // 8 hours ago
Monsta X's Kihyun releases 'Youth' EP, music video
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kihyun released the EP "Youth" and a music video for his title track of the same name.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer introduces 'secret universe'
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer introduces 'secret universe'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," a new Marvel film starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, will open in theaters in 2023.
'Succession' teaser confirms spring release for Season 4
TV // 9 hours ago
'Succession' teaser confirms spring release for Season 4
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Succession," a comedy-drama series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, will return for a fourth season on HBO.
'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels'
TV // 9 hours ago
'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels'
NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Mariduena say they wanted to lend their voices to characters in the new animated series, "Batwheels," because it is the first DC Comics adaptation made especially for preschoolers.
Wayne Brady to host American Music Awards: 'It's going to be a big show'
Music // 9 hours ago
Wayne Brady to host American Music Awards: 'It's going to be a big show'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Actor, singer and comedian Wayne Brady will host the American Music Awards in November.
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold expecting second child
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold expecting second child
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child after fertility struggles.
'1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators
TV // 10 hours ago
'1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "1899," a new mystery-horror series from "Dark" creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, is coming to Netflix.
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young celebrate 1st wedding anniversary: 'Soulmates'
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young celebrate 1st wedding anniversary: 'Soulmates'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Flip or Flop" alum Tarek El Moussa and "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young shared tributes to each other on their first wedding anniversary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident
'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident
Singer, Internet personality Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
Singer, Internet personality Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young celebrate 1st wedding anniversary: 'Soulmates'
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young celebrate 1st wedding anniversary: 'Soulmates'
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement