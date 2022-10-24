Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 24, 2022 / 3:31 PM

'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident

By Fred Topel
1/5
Leslie Jordan died Monday at age 67. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a64b516e66dc11073786c0481b4bfffb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Leslie Jordan died Monday at age 67. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Actor Leslie Jordan died in an automobile accident Monday. He was 67.

Deadline cited the LAPD's report that Jordan drove his BMW into a wall in Los Angeles after potentially suffering a medical emergency. People and CNN also confirmed Jordan's death.

Advertisement

Jordan's television career began in the '80s with appearances on The Fall Guy, Night Court and Murphy Brown. He became a television mainstay with a recurring role on Will & Grace, Boston Public and Boston Legal.

Jordan won an Emmy for playing Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace. The show's star Sean Hayes tweeted, "My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with" following the news.

Advertisement

Eric McCormack also tweeted calling Jordan "the funniest & filthiest southern gent I've ever known."

Jordan's agent, David Shaul, told People, "He provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being."

Recent TV roles include three seasons on American Horror Story, the Will & Grace revival, an episode of the Fantasy Island revival and a regular role on Call Me Kat. He was a panelist on The Masked Singer and hosted the housecleaning competition Squeaky Clean.

In film, Jordan appeared in Sordid Lives, The Help, Love Ranch, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, Hero and more.

Notable Deaths of 2022

James McDivitt
Former NASA astronaut James McDivitt, who commanded the Gemini IV and Apollo 9 missions, died at the age of 93 on October 13, 2022. McDivitt died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his family and friends in Tucson, Ariz. Photo by NASA | License Photo

Read More

Fox renews 'Call Me Kat' for Season 3, 'Welcome to Flatch' for Season 2 TCM announces 12 film Angela Lansbury marathon Nov. 21 Robbie Coltrane, 'Harry Potter' and James Bond actor, dies at 72

Latest Headlines

Monsta X's Kihyun releases 'Youth' EP, music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Monsta X's Kihyun releases 'Youth' EP, music video
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kihyun released the EP "Youth" and a music video for his title track of the same name.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer introduces 'secret universe'
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer introduces 'secret universe'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," a new Marvel film starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, will open in theaters in 2023.
'Succession' teaser confirms spring release for Season 4
TV // 3 hours ago
'Succession' teaser confirms spring release for Season 4
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Succession," a comedy-drama series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, will return for a fourth season on HBO.
'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels'
TV // 3 hours ago
'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels'
NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Mariduena say they wanted to lend their voices to characters in the new animated series, "Batwheels," because it is the first DC Comics adaptation made especially for preschoolers.
Wayne Brady to host American Music Awards: 'It's going to be a big show'
Music // 3 hours ago
Wayne Brady to host American Music Awards: 'It's going to be a big show'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Actor, singer and comedian Wayne Brady will host the American Music Awards in November.
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold expecting second child
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold expecting second child
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child after fertility struggles.
'1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators
TV // 4 hours ago
'1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "1899," a new mystery-horror series from "Dark" creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, is coming to Netflix.
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young celebrate 1st wedding anniversary: 'Soulmates'
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young celebrate 1st wedding anniversary: 'Soulmates'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Flip or Flop" alum Tarek El Moussa and "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young shared tributes to each other on their first wedding anniversary.
'This is Us' star Chris Sullivan celebrates daughter's birth
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
'This is Us' star Chris Sullivan celebrates daughter's birth
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Chris Sullivan, who played Toby Damon on "This is Us," welcomed his second child, daughter Aofie Bea.
Mariah Carey announces 'Merry Christmas to All!' shows
Music // 6 hours ago
Mariah Carey announces 'Merry Christmas to All!' shows
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "All I Want for Christmas is You" singer Mariah Carey will perform a new holiday revue in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Singer, Internet personality Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
Singer, Internet personality Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
Carly Simon 'filled with sorrow' over the deaths of two sisters last week
Carly Simon 'filled with sorrow' over the deaths of two sisters last week
'Black Adam' tops North American box office with $67M
'Black Adam' tops North American box office with $67M
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young celebrate 1st wedding anniversary: 'Soulmates'
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young celebrate 1st wedding anniversary: 'Soulmates'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement