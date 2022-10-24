'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident

1/5

Leslie Jordan died Monday at age 67. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Actor Leslie Jordan died in an automobile accident Monday. He was 67. Deadline cited the LAPD's report that Jordan drove his BMW into a wall in Los Angeles after potentially suffering a medical emergency. People and CNN also confirmed Jordan's death. Advertisement

Jordan's television career began in the '80s with appearances on The Fall Guy, Night Court and Murphy Brown. He became a television mainstay with a recurring role on Will & Grace, Boston Public and Boston Legal.

Jordan won an Emmy for playing Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace. The show's star Sean Hayes tweeted, "My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with" following the news.

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0— Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022 Advertisement

Eric McCormack also tweeted calling Jordan "the funniest & filthiest southern gent I've ever known."

Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I've ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man. — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) October 24, 2022

Jordan's agent, David Shaul, told People, "He provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being."

Recent TV roles include three seasons on American Horror Story, the Will & Grace revival, an episode of the Fantasy Island revival and a regular role on Call Me Kat. He was a panelist on The Masked Singer and hosted the housecleaning competition Squeaky Clean.

In film, Jordan appeared in Sordid Lives, The Help, Love Ranch, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, Hero and more.

