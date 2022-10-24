Famous birthdays for Oct. 24: Kevin Kline, F. Murray Abraham

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- Journalist Sarah Josepha Hale, author of "Mary Had a Little Lamb," in 1788
-- Attorney Belva Lockwood, the first woman candidate for U.S. president, in 1830
-- Cartoonist Bob Kane, creator of Batman, in 1915
-- Football Hall of Fame member Y.A. Tittle in 1926
-- Entertainer J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson in 1930
-- Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman in 1936 (age 86)
-- Actor David Nelson in 1936
-- Actor F. Murray Abraham in 1939 (age 83)
-- Actor Kevin Kline in 1947 (age 75)
-- Former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume in 1948 (age 74)
-- Singer Monica Arnold in 1980 (age 42)
-- Model Tila Tequila, born Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen, in 1981 (age 41)
-- Pop singer Adrienne Bailon in 1983 (age 39)
-- Singer Drake Graham in 1986 (age 36)
-- Actor Oliver Jackson Cohen in 1986 (age 36)
-- American Olympic gold medal-winning ice dancer Charlie White in 1987 (age 35)
-- Actor David Castañeda in 1989 (age 33)