Oct. 24, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 24: Kevin Kline, F. Murray Abraham

By UPI Staff
Kevin Kline arrives for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the United States Department of State in Washington, D.C., on December 7, 2019.The actor turns 75 on October 24. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/13569c6ff8c69c4e594ad8615cb2e24b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Journalist Sarah Josepha Hale, author of "Mary Had a Little Lamb," in 1788

-- Attorney Belva Lockwood, the first woman candidate for U.S. president, in 1830

-- Cartoonist Bob Kane, creator of Batman, in 1915

-- Football Hall of Fame member Y.A. Tittle in 1926

-- Entertainer J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson in 1930

-- Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman in 1936 (age 86)

-- Actor David Nelson in 1936

-- Actor F. Murray Abraham in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Kevin Kline in 1947 (age 75)

-- Former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume in 1948 (age 74)

-- Singer Monica Arnold in 1980 (age 42)

-- Model Tila Tequila, born Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen, in 1981 (age 41)

-- Pop singer Adrienne Bailon in 1983 (age 39)

-- Singer Drake Graham in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Oliver Jackson Cohen in 1986 (age 36)

-- American Olympic gold medal-winning ice dancer Charlie White in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor David Castañeda in 1989 (age 33)

Read More

'Good House' star Sigourney Weaver: It's not hard to love Kevin Kline

