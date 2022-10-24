Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 24, 2022 / 8:59 AM

Christina Perri gives birth to daughter after pregnancy loss

By Annie Martin
1/2
Christina Perri welcomed a daughter, Pixie Rose, following a pregnancy loss and a miscarriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a413688e4000a0945e221d34713edba5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Christina Perri welcomed a daughter, Pixie Rose, following a pregnancy loss and a miscarriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Christina Perri is celebrating the birth of her baby girl.

The 36-year-old singer welcomed a daughter, Pixie Rose, on Saturday after previously experiencing a miscarriage and a pregnancy loss.

Advertisement

Perri shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo with her baby girl.

"she's here! with a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. please welcome out magical double rainbow baby girl: pixie rose costabile," she captioned the post.

Pixie is Perri's daughter with her husband, Paul Costabile. The couple also have a 4-year-old daughter, Carmella Stanley.

Perri previously experienced a miscarriage in January 2020 and a pregnancy loss in November 2020 with a daughter, Rosie, who was "born silent." She announced in May that she was expecting again.

Advertisement

"rosie sent carmella a little sister and we're very excited. we've been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy," Perri said at the time.

Perri is known for the singles "Jar of Hearts" and "A Thousand Years." She released her second studio album, Head or Heart, in 2014, and an album of lullabies, Songs for Carmella, in 2019.

Read More

Meghan Trainor releases new album, 'Made You Look' music video Kim Kardashian: Daughter North, mom Kris celebrate her 42nd birthday Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in April 2023 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
TV // 1 hour ago
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Actress Jodie Whittaker's turn as the first female Doctor Who ended Sunday night with a twist that saw the titular time-traveler regenerate as none other than David Tennant.
'Twin Peaks' vets share photo of recent reunion
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Twin Peaks' vets share photo of recent reunion
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Mädchen Amick and Danna Ashbrook shared a photo of them recently having dinner with their former "Twin Peaks" castmates in Florida.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 24: Kevin Kline, F. Murray Abraham
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 24: Kevin Kline, F. Murray Abraham
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Actor Kevin Kline turns 75 and actor F. Murray Abraham turns 83, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 24.
'Black Adam' tops North American box office with $67M
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Black Adam' tops North American box office with $67M
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson's action blockbuster, "Black Adam," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $67 million this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Drake, 21 Savage to release new album Friday
Music // 22 hours ago
Drake, 21 Savage to release new album Friday
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Rappers Drake and 21 Savage announced this weekend that they have a new album called "Her Loss" coming out on Friday.
Carly Simon 'filled with sorrow' over the deaths of two sisters last week
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Carly Simon 'filled with sorrow' over the deaths of two sisters last week
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Carly Simon has broken her silence regarding the cancer-related deaths of two of her sisters last week.
Singer, Internet personality Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Singer, Internet personality Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- British singer and Internet sensation Sophia Grace has announced she is five months pregnant.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Doug Flutie, Amandla Stenberg
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Doug Flutie, Amandla Stenberg
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Former NFL star Doug Flutie turns 60 and actor Amandla Stenberg turns 24, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 23.
ABC orders more episodes of 'Rookie Feds'
TV // 1 day ago
ABC orders more episodes of 'Rookie Feds'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- ABC said it has ordered additional episodes of its freshman drama, "The Rookie: Feds."
Carly Simon's two sisters died of cancer this week
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Carly Simon's two sisters died of cancer this week
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Carly Simon's two sisters died of cancer this week, according to multiple media reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Singer, Internet personality Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
Singer, Internet personality Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
Carly Simon 'filled with sorrow' over the deaths of two sisters last week
Carly Simon 'filled with sorrow' over the deaths of two sisters last week
Mandy Moore announces baby's birth, shares first photo
Mandy Moore announces baby's birth, shares first photo
'Black Adam' tops North American box office with $67M
'Black Adam' tops North American box office with $67M
Carly Simon's two sisters died of cancer this week
Carly Simon's two sisters died of cancer this week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement