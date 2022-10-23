Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 23, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Doug Flutie, Amandla Stenberg

By UPI Staff
1/5
Doug Flutie walks the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated event during Super Bowl LIV week at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla., on February 1, 2020. The former Buffalo Bills quarterback turns 60 on October 23. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8740311087fc6b2cf38a44e157bbeca2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Doug Flutie walks the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated event during Super Bowl LIV week at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla., on February 1, 2020. The former Buffalo Bills quarterback turns 60 on October 23. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Adlai E. Stevenson I, U.S. vice president under Grover Cleveland, in 1835

-- Pioneering college football coach John Heisman, for whom the Heisman Trophy is named, in 1869

-- William Coolidge, inventor of the X-ray tube, in 1873

-- Vaudevillian Milton "Gummo" Marx in 1893

-- Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel, in 1905

-- Former Tonight Show host Johnny Carson in 1925

File Photo by Mike Hill/UPI

-- Pro golfer Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez in 1935 (age 87)

-- Brazilian soccer star Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, in 1940 (age 82)

-- Author Michael Crichton in 1942

-- Filmmaker Ang Lee in 1954 (age 68)

-- Singer Dwight Yoakam in 1956 (age 66)

-- Civil rights activist Martin Luther King III in 1957 (age 65)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Advertisement

-- Singer "Weird Al" Yankovic in 1959 (age 63)

-- Television talk show host Nancy Grace in 1959 (age 63)

-- Former football star Doug Flutie in 1962 (age 60)

-- Medical reporter Sanjay Gupta in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Kate del Castillo in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Ryan Reynolds in 1976 (age 46)

-- Rocker Matt Shultz in 1983 (age 39)

-- Author/television personality Meghan McCain in 1984 (age 38)

-- Singer Miguel Pimentel in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Emilia Clarke in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Margaret Qualley in 1994 (age 28)

-- Model Ireland Baldwin in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Amandla Stenberg in 1998 (age 24)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'Stars at Noon' trailer: Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn find romance, danger Elle Fanning to star in new Hideo Kojima video game 'Spirited' teaser: Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell star in 'Christmas Carol' retelling

Latest Headlines

ABC orders more episodes of 'Rookie Feds'
TV // 11 hours ago
ABC orders more episodes of 'Rookie Feds'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- ABC said it has ordered additional episodes of its freshman drama, "The Rookie: Feds."
Carly Simon's two sisters died of cancer this week
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Carly Simon's two sisters died of cancer this week
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Carly Simon's two sisters died of cancer this week, according to multiple media reports.
Mandy Moore announces baby's birth, shares first photo
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Mandy Moore announces baby's birth, shares first photo
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- "This is Us" alum Mandy Moore posted on Instagram that she has given birth to her second son.
Stray Kids' 'Maxident' is No. 1 on U.S. album chart
Music // 15 hours ago
Stray Kids' 'Maxident' is No. 1 on U.S. album chart
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Stray Kids' "Maxident" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: Jeff Goldblum, Bob Odenkirk
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: Jeff Goldblum, Bob Odenkirk
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Jeff Goldblum turns 70 and actor Bob Odenkirk turns 60, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 22.
Balenciaga ends partnership with Kanye West after anti-Semitic rants, report says
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Balenciaga ends partnership with Kanye West after anti-Semitic rants, report says
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The luxury fashion house Balenciaga has ended its partnership with Kanye West after recent anti-Semitic remarks by the rapper, a report said Thursday.
Salma Hayek touches Channing Tatum in 1st 'Magic Mike 3' photo
Movies // 1 day ago
Salma Hayek touches Channing Tatum in 1st 'Magic Mike 3' photo
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the first photo from "Magic Mike's Last Dance" on Friday. The film, starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault, opens Feb. 10.
Screamfest movie review: 'Next Exit' has provocative, poignant take on afterlife
Movies // 1 day ago
Screamfest movie review: 'Next Exit' has provocative, poignant take on afterlife
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Next Exit" is an afterlife movie about the people on Earth making peace with the existence of life after death. Its emotional, philosophical questions linger after the credits roll.
Kim Kardashian: Daughter North, mom Kris celebrate her 42nd birthday
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian: Daughter North, mom Kris celebrate her 42nd birthday
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian received birthday wishes from daughter North West, mom Kris Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner.
Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in April 2023
Music // 1 day ago
Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in April 2023
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Sam Smith will perform across the United Kingdom and Europe on a new tour in spring 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mandy Moore announces baby's birth, shares first photo
Mandy Moore announces baby's birth, shares first photo
Carly Simon's two sisters died of cancer this week
Carly Simon's two sisters died of cancer this week
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: Jeff Goldblum, Bob Odenkirk
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: Jeff Goldblum, Bob Odenkirk
ABC orders more episodes of 'Rookie Feds'
ABC orders more episodes of 'Rookie Feds'
Chloe Grace Moretz: 'Peripheral' appealed to the 'sci-fi nerd' in me
Chloe Grace Moretz: 'Peripheral' appealed to the 'sci-fi nerd' in me
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement