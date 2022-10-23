Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Doug Flutie, Amandla Stenberg

1/5

Doug Flutie walks the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated event during Super Bowl LIV week at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla., on February 1, 2020. The former Buffalo Bills quarterback turns 60 on October 23. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include: Advertisement

-- Adlai E. Stevenson I, U.S. vice president under Grover Cleveland, in 1835

-- Pioneering college football coach John Heisman, for whom the Heisman Trophy is named, in 1869

-- William Coolidge, inventor of the X-ray tube, in 1873

-- Vaudevillian Milton "Gummo" Marx in 1893

-- Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel, in 1905

-- Former Tonight Show host Johnny Carson in 1925

File Photo by Mike Hill/UPI

-- Pro golfer Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez in 1935 (age 87)

-- Brazilian soccer star Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, in 1940 (age 82)

-- Author Michael Crichton in 1942

-- Filmmaker Ang Lee in 1954 (age 68)

-- Singer Dwight Yoakam in 1956 (age 66)

-- Civil rights activist Martin Luther King III in 1957 (age 65)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Advertisement

-- Singer "Weird Al" Yankovic in 1959 (age 63)

-- Television talk show host Nancy Grace in 1959 (age 63)

-- Former football star Doug Flutie in 1962 (age 60)

-- Medical reporter Sanjay Gupta in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Kate del Castillo in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Ryan Reynolds in 1976 (age 46)

-- Rocker Matt Shultz in 1983 (age 39)

-- Author/television personality Meghan McCain in 1984 (age 38)

-- Singer Miguel Pimentel in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Emilia Clarke in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Margaret Qualley in 1994 (age 28)

-- Model Ireland Baldwin in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Amandla Stenberg in 1998 (age 24)