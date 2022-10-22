Trending
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: Jeff Goldblum, Bob Odenkirk

By UPI Staff
Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra perform on the West Holts stage at Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset, England, on June 30, 2019. The actor turns 70 on October 22. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/46db1764800b9042a870e0e911d70561/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra perform on the West Holts stage at Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset, England, on June 30, 2019. The actor turns 70 on October 22. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Hungarian composer Franz Liszt in 1811

-- Actor Sarah Bernhardt in 1844

-- Comic actor Curly Howard of The Three Stooges in 1903

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Jimmie Foxx in 1907

-- Actor Joan Fontaine in 1917

-- English author Doris Lessing, winner of the 2007 Nobel Prize for literature, in 1919

-- Psychologist/LSD advocate Timothy Leary in 1920

-- Artist Robert Rauschenberg in 1925

-- Civil rights activist Bobby Seale in 1936 (age 86)

-- Actor Derek Jacobi in 1938 (age 84)

-- Actor Christopher Lloyd in 1938 (age 84)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Tony Roberts in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Annette Funicello in 1942

-- Actor Catherine Deneuve in 1943 (age 79)

-- Writer Deepak Chopra in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Jeff Goldblum in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Bob Odenkirk in 1962 (age 60)

File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Champion skater Brian Boitano in 1963 (age 59)

-- Rapper Shaggy, born Orville Richard Burrell CD, in 1968 (age 54)

-- Film producer Spike Jonze in 1969 (age 53)

-- Japanese baseball player Ichiro Suzuki in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson 1975 (age 47)

-- Musician Zac Hanson in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Jonathan Lipnicki in 1990 (age 32)

-- Rapper 21 Savage, born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, in 1992 (age 30)

-- Rapper Roddy Ricch, born Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., in 1998 (age 24)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

