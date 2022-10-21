Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 21, 2022 / 2:16 PM

Kim Kardashian: Daughter North, mom Kris celebrate her 42nd birthday

By Annie Martin
Kim Kardashian received birthday wishes from daughter North West, mom Kris Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e9a85ffb4788ddf9e8a6c733e9779101/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 42nd birthday.

The television personality and businesswoman received well wishes from family, friends and fans on her birthday Friday.

North West, Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, marked the occasion by recording a special video with Kardashian on TikTok.

The video shows North and Kardashian lip syncing together to the Becky Hill and David Guetta song "Remember."

"Moms birthday tik tok," the caption reads.

@kimandnorth

Moms birthday tik tok ♬ remember becky hill - ⭐️

Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, celebrated by posting throwback videos from Kardashian's childhood on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!! You are still my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know. You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace. You are such an amazing example of strength and calm through anything," Jenner wrote.

"You are an amazing mommy, daughter, granddaughter, auntie, sister, cousin and friend," she added. "You love so hard, you are so kind, loyal, supportive, smart, funny, creative, resilient, respectful of everyone and truly the most beautiful woman inside and out!"

"Thank you for bringing me so much joy and happiness and for loving me the way you do," Jenner said. "I hope you have the most magical birthday and an incredible year. I love you more than you will ever know."

In addition, Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner re-posted birthday wishes from her Kylie Cosmetics account on Instagram Stories, adding, "i love you @kimkardashian."

Moments from Kim Kardashian's career

Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006. Kardashian later reminisced about a trip she and Paris Hilton took to Ibiza in 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Kardashian has three other children with West: daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.

West said Friday in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored that he will love Kardashian "for life." Kardashian and West split in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

